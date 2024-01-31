Sung Jinwoo's training in Solo Leveling has fans comparing him to Saitama from One Punch Man

Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling is being compared to One Punch Man’s protagonist, Saitama. Sung Jin-Woo is the protagonist of Solo Leveling, a series that has taken the internet by storm. Originally a manhwa series, Solo Leveling has taken the internet by storm. A Japanese animation studio has picked up this manhwa.

One of the key characteristics of this character is that he received the ability to power up by experiencing near-death experiences. This character can collect XP and improve his abilities from various skill trees, just like an RPG character.

Naturally, Sung Jin-Woo often trains and tries to improve his physique in order to get stronger. This has led to netizens comparing him to the likes of Saitama from the One Punch Man series. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on social media platform X.

Netizens compare Solo Leveling’s Sung Jin-Woo to One Punch Man’s Saitama

In episode 3 of the Solo Leveling anime series, we could see Sung Jin-Woo resting in the hospital when he received this mysterious power. Shortly, he received a pop-up display that only he could see. On the said display was a notification and the requirements for a strength-based quest.

He was instructed to perform 100 pushups, 100 situps, 100 squats, and a 10-kilometer run. This was Saitama's exercise routine that allowed him to break his limits and become one of the strongest characters in the One Punch Man series.

Naturally, fans recognized this connection instantly and compared the two characters. They liked that Sung Jin-Woo was performing the same workout routine as the Caped Baldy. This workout schedule worked for one of the strongest and most overpowered anime characters, and they are certain that the same would happen to Sung Jin-Woo as well.

Seeing fans of Solo Leveling and One Punch Man spam the comments section with many emoticons wasn't surprising. It's quite a trend to see the Moai associated with someone stoic and powerful. Netizens made sure to include these emoticons, and one fan in particular also used the goat emoticon, essentially stating that Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling was the greatest of all time.

However, there seemed to be a couple of complaints as well, particularly about Sung Jin-Woo's choice to focus on upgrading strength without upgrading agility. One fan, in particular, stated that Sung Jin-Woo wasn't smart at just upgrading strength without upgrading agility. Another set of fans jokingly stated that Sung Jin-Woo still had a head full of hair.

These fans stated that Sung Jin-Woo had a long way to go since he needed to train until he lost all his hair. This would, in turn, result in him being unstoppable. However, it was quite clear that this was just friendly banter between Solo Leveling and One Punch Man fans.

Final thoughts

The connection between Sung Jin-Woo and Saitama was quite clear in episode 3 since they have the same workout routine. Based on the manhwa, Sung Jin-Woo goes on to become a strong character after surviving numerous near-death situations and leveling up his abilities accordingly. Despite the vast differences in the characters, it was nice to see netizens come together and engage in some friendly banter.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.