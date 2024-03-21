Mononoke anime film announces July 2024 release date, additional cast, and more with new PV

Mononoke anime film is set to premiere on July 26, 2024, as confirmed by Twin Engine on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Along with this information, the company revealed additional cast members and a new promotional video for the film. At the same time, the movie's full title is revealed as Gekijoban Mononoke: Karakasa.

The upcoming movie serves as a continuation of the original Mononoke anime, which was released in 2007 with 12 episodes. The anime itself is a spin-off to the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Notably, the film was slated to release the previous year but was delayed. However, fans can rejoice as a release date has finally been unveiled.

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, Twin Engine streamed a teaser promotional video for the Mononoke anime film to reveal July 26, 2024, as the title's premiere date. Additionally, it was announced that the movie's full title is Gekijoban Mononoke: Karakasa. The company has also disclosed the names of the additional cast for the film.

Tomoyo Kurosawa stars as Asa, a new maid, who strives to advance her career in Ooku, while Aoi Yuki voices Kame, another maid who seeks the same. Mami Koyama also joins the voice cast as Kayama, an elderly woman who reigns at the top of Ooku.

Ooku, as seen in the trailer (Image via Twin Engine)

Notably, the latest trailer begins with a woman's scream, after which it highlights three maids, Asa, Kame, and Kayama. It also depicts the setting of Ooku, the women's quarters of Edo Castle. The PV also features the main character, the Medicine Seller, who confronts an Ayakashi born from women's grudges.

With a blend of aesthetic brilliance and surrealistic elements, the promotional video heightens the anticipation for the Mononoke anime film's release.

It was earlier revealed that Hiroshi Kamiya would replace Takahiro Sakurai as the voice actor for the Medicine Seller in the Mononoke anime film. More details regarding the cast are expected to be revealed sooner rather than later.

The Medicine Seller, as seen in the trailer (Image via Twin Engine)

Kenji Nakamura is working as the director for the Mononoke anime film at the EOTA anime production studios in Twin Engine. Kitsuneko Nagata will contribute to the upcoming movie as the character designer, while Taku Iwasaki will compose the music.

Other staff members of this movie include:

Yoichi Katono in Background Design

Kunio Tsujita as Color Designer

Yuichi Takahashi as the Animation Character Designer and Chief Animation Director

Kenichi Shirai as the 3D director

Shigeru Nishiyama as the editor

Yukio Nagasaki as the Sound Director

Koji Yamamoto in the Planning Production

Akira Kuramoto and Yoko Saito as Background Directors

Yoichi Senzui as the Visual Director

Kimiaki Sato and Yuki Sudo as the Producers

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Mononoke film serves as a continuation of the anime but tells a new story. The narrative centers around the redemption of a Medicine Seller, who comes to Ooku, the woman's quarters in Edo Castle, in pursuit of the Ayakashi.

