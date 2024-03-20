Ishura season 2 confirmed after first season's finale

Wednesday, March 20, 2024, saw Ishura season 2 officially confirmed after the 12th and final episode of the series’ first season announced that the series would eventually return. Following the release of the season one finale, the staff also released a special teaser video for the second season, as well as a teaser visual featuring a character who’ll be key for season 2’s story.

While no additional information on Ishura season 2 was revealed in this initial announcement, more news is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

With how popular the Winter 2024 anime series was, many are speculating that production for the second season has been ongoing for quite some time. If true, this would suggest that the series could return as soon as the end of this year to kick off the Winter 2025 anime season.

It’s also expected that Ishura season 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+ worldwide and on Hulu in the United States, as the entirety of the anime’s first season did. However, this is still speculative at the time of this article’s writing and likewise could change as fans learn more about the upcoming release.

Ishura season 2 releases teaser trailer, new key visual alongside confirmation announcement

The aforementioned key visual released alongside the confirmation of Ishura season 2’s production features Kuro the Cautious, who is said to be a “significant character” for season 2’s story. Kuro is also featured in the short 15-second long teaser trailer for season 2, seemingly attacking the series’ central characters within this trailer.

The upcoming season will serve as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Keiso and illustrator Kureta’s original light novel series of the same name. The series originally began as a web novel by Keiso on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, and it is still ongoing in this format today.

The series also has a manga adaptation from artist Meguri which is ongoing and debuted in March 2021.

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in Japan in early January 2024 on 22 channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Corporation, and KBS Kyoto. The series also streams on KAdokawa’s YouTube channel in Japan and on the ABEMA streaming service. As mentioned above, the first season streamed exclusively on Disney+ worldwide and on Hulu in the United States.

The series features an extensive cast list but stars Yuki Kaji as Soujiro the Willow-Sword and Reina Ueda as Yuno the Distant Talon. Takeo Takahashi was the chief director, and Yuki Ogawa directed the anime at Passione.

Kenta Ihara supervised and wrote the series scripts, with studio SANZIGEN handling CG animation. It has not been announced at the time of this article’s writing whether or not season 2 will feature a returning staff.

