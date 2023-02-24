Is Ishura the new Attack on Titan? New Mecha anime that is subtly building a fan-following

Keiso’s light novel series, Ishura, has finally been given the green light for an anime adaptation, making devoted fans immensely excited for its debut. While the series is regarded as an underrated gem, anime enthusiasts who were unaware of its dark-fantasy goodness were immensely intrigued by its skyrocketing popularity.

Due to the series' unique world-building and setting, it has been claimed to bear some resemblance to Hajime Iseyama’s post-apocalyptic dark-fantasy masterpiece, Attack on Titan. Instead of fierce, man-eating humanoid giants, the world of Ishura is ravaged by colossal mecha beasts capable of destroying a city into dust in seconds.

Yuuki Kaji, the VA of Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan is playing a major role in Ishura

Due to a few similarities between the two series, which include humans fighting colossal beasts for survival, the post-apocalyptic dark-fantasy genre, and the graphic visuals, many anime enthusiasts might have presumed Ishura to be Attack on Titan’s rip-off. However, in actuality, regardless of their alikeness, both series are polar-opposite to each other.

Attack on Titan takes place in an alternate world where humans are forced to live in cities enclosed by three gigantic walls that shield them from terrifying humongous cannibalistic humanoids. In Keiso’s Ishura, Great Nagan Labryth is engulfed in chaos and destruction after the fall of a Demon King, Kiyazuna. However, the new demigods have inherited his powers and have decided to become “true champions.”

Ishura, in contrast to Attack on Titan, combines elements like swords and sorcery with sci-fi, creating a commendable, unique setting that is expected to engross viewers in the story. The man vs. giant archetype has existed in the anime universe for years.

Even before the release of Attack on Titan, many critics have linked the series to Neon Genesis Evangelion and God Eater. However, critics reconsidered their thoughts after learning about the series' compelling storyline, fascinating characters, and its distinctive setting.

By the looks of Ishura’s official trailer, it is apparent that fans won’t be disappointed with adding this new anime adaptation to their watchlist. Both anime and non-anime enthusiasts are incredibly excited about the film's release after just a brief look at the bewitching animation and the CG mecha beasts in the trailer.

Fans of Attack on Titan would be surprised to learn that the voice actor of Eren Yeager, Yuki Kaji, will be playing Soujiro “The Willow Sword” in Ishura. Following the announcement, Yuki shared his thoughts and excitement regarding the upcoming series. Here’s what he had to say about Ishura (source: the official website of Comic Natalie, translated from Google Translate):

"The strongest otherworldly battle fantasy by the strongest! I am also very excited about the unique worldview of the light novel series and the expression unique to anime. Soujiro, who is full of confidence and genuinely seeks only to fight strong opponents, has a certain sense of Han romance. The most pleasant character to play! Please wait for a while until the broadcast!"

Here’s how Yen Press, the official English publisher of the light novel series, describes the story:

"In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death."

It further continues:

"Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."

The anticipation for the release of Ishura is growing by the day. However, the actual release date has yet to be released. Besides the release date, fans are also curious to learn about the production house behind the animation, theme songs, and additional characters, which will be revealed soon on Kadokawa’s YouTube channel and its official Twitter account.

