Ishura complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Ishura, the new Isekai anime, has become an overnight sensation by gradually building a fanbase worldwide, encompassing a huge sect of fantasy enthusiasts. The anime made its debut on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, marking a stellar start to the new year.
Keiso’s Ishura has been slated for a general 12-episode run for season 1 from January 3 to March 20, 2024, releasing each episode weekly on Wednesdays. Yuki Ogawa will be helming the anime at Studio Passione and Studio Sanzigen, with Takeo Takahashi serving as the chief director. Takuya Asaoka, Fujiaki Asari, Takahiro Majima, and Hironori Aoyagi will be the assistant directors.
Kenta Ihara will be penning the scripts, and Masahiro Tokuda will be composing the music. Yoko Kikuchi and Yuka Takashina have provided the character designs.
How many episodes will there be in Ishura
As mentioned above, Ishura will comprise 12 episodes in Season 1. Given that the light novel series is still ongoing, fans can anticipate more installments with a similar episode count. Below is the complete release schedule for Ishura:
Plot Summary
Keiso’s light novel was initially published on the Kakumyou novel website on June 30, 2017. Later Shosetsuka ni Naro started publishing the series on its website, just two days later. ASCII Media Works acquired the license to publish Ishura under Dengeki no Shin Bungei. Yen Press licensed the series for global release in English language, and here’s how it describes the series:
"In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death."
It continues:
"Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."
Ishura cast
Yuki Kaji, known for his role as Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan, will be playing Soujirou the Willow Sword. Reina Ueda will be playing Yuno the Distant Talon, the female lead of the series. Below is the complete list of cast in the series:
- Jun Fukuyama as Alus the Star Runner
- Akio Ohtsuka as Harghent the Still
- Romi Park as Taren the Punished
- Sōichiro Hoshi as Dakai the Magpie
- Showtaro Morikubo as Regnejee the Wings of Sunset
- Kōichi Yamadera as Shalk the Sound Slicer
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hidow the Clamp
- Takehito Koyasu as Jelki the Swift Ink
- Tomokazu Sugita as Higuare the Pelagic
- Sora Amamiya as Curte of the Fair Skies
- Aoi Yūki as Kia the World Word
- Mamiko Noto as Elea the Red Tag
- Rie Takahashi as Nihilo the Vortical Stampede
- Yumiri Hanamori as Lana the Moon Tempest
- Shinichiro Miki as Kuze the Passing Disaster
- Yui Horie as Nastique the Quiet Singer
Where to watch Ishura
Fans internationally can catch the latest episodes of Keiso’s Ishura exclusively on DisneyPlus and Hulu, the only streaming platforms to add the new Isekai fantasy to its refreshed 2024 catalog. The English dub of the series hasn’t been announced yet. While the English dub remains unannounced, anticipation surrounds an imminent update from the platform regarding its availability.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.