Ishura complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Ishura, the new Isekai anime, has become an overnight sensation by gradually building a fanbase worldwide, encompassing a huge sect of fantasy enthusiasts. The anime made its debut on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, marking a stellar start to the new year.

Keiso’s Ishura has been slated for a general 12-episode run for season 1 from January 3 to March 20, 2024, releasing each episode weekly on Wednesdays. Yuki Ogawa will be helming the anime at Studio Passione and Studio Sanzigen, with Takeo Takahashi serving as the chief director. Takuya Asaoka, Fujiaki Asari, Takahiro Majima, and Hironori Aoyagi will be the assistant directors.

Kenta Ihara will be penning the scripts, and Masahiro Tokuda will be composing the music. Yoko Kikuchi and Yuka Takashina have provided the character designs.

How many episodes will there be in Ishura

As mentioned above, Ishura will comprise 12 episodes in Season 1. Given that the light novel series is still ongoing, fans can anticipate more installments with a similar episode count. Below is the complete release schedule for Ishura:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Soujirou the Willow-Sword January 3, 2024 Episode 2 Alus the Star Runner January 10, 2024 Episode 3 Dakai the Magpie and Regnejee the Wings of Sunset January 17, 2024 Episode 4 TBA January 24, 2024 Episode 5 TBA January 31, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 7, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 14, 2024 Episode 8 TBA February 21, 2024 Episode 9 TBA February 28, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 6, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 13, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 20, 2024

Plot Summary

Keiso’s light novel was initially published on the Kakumyou novel website on June 30, 2017. Later Shosetsuka ni Naro started publishing the series on its website, just two days later. ASCII Media Works acquired the license to publish Ishura under Dengeki no Shin Bungei. Yen Press licensed the series for global release in English language, and here’s how it describes the series:

"In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death."

It continues:

"Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."

Ishura cast

Yuki Kaji, known for his role as Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan, will be playing Soujirou the Willow Sword. Reina Ueda will be playing Yuno the Distant Talon, the female lead of the series. Below is the complete list of cast in the series:

Jun Fukuyama as Alus the Star Runner

Akio Ohtsuka as Harghent the Still

Romi Park as Taren the Punished

Sōichiro Hoshi as Dakai the Magpie

Showtaro Morikubo as Regnejee the Wings of Sunset

Kōichi Yamadera as Shalk the Sound Slicer

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hidow the Clamp

Takehito Koyasu as Jelki the Swift Ink

Tomokazu Sugita as Higuare the Pelagic

Sora Amamiya as Curte of the Fair Skies

Aoi Yūki as Kia the World Word

Mamiko Noto as Elea the Red Tag

Rie Takahashi as Nihilo the Vortical Stampede

Yumiri Hanamori as Lana the Moon Tempest

Shinichiro Miki as Kuze the Passing Disaster

Yui Horie as Nastique the Quiet Singer

Where to watch Ishura

Fans internationally can catch the latest episodes of Keiso’s Ishura exclusively on DisneyPlus and Hulu, the only streaming platforms to add the new Isekai fantasy to its refreshed 2024 catalog. The English dub of the series hasn’t been announced yet. While the English dub remains unannounced, anticipation surrounds an imminent update from the platform regarding its availability.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.