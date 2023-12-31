Ishura anime: Release date and time, plot, cast, where to watch, and more

Kadokawa announced that Keiso's light novel series, Ishura, will receive an anime adaptation on February 12, 2023. Surprisingly, the two primary characters and their cast members of the series were also revealed. By not giving out much to the curious audience, the series managed to build intrigue, and later, on December 3, 2023, the release date and other crucial information were made public.

Ishura anime is slated to be released on TOKYO MX in Japan on January 3, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime will later air on 21 other pertinent syndications, including BS Nippon Television, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and more. sajou no hana will be performing the opening song Shura no Otoshite (Japanese: 修羅に堕として), which roughly translates to Falling into the Carnage.

Konomi Suzuki will be singing the ending theme song Hakka (Japanese: 白花) for Ishura, which, in English, translates to White Flower. Follow along with the article to learn more about the series.

Ishura anime worldwide premiere release date and time

Ishura will be released globally on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 6:30 am PT. The thirty-minute delay from the release in Japan is attributed to the inclusion of English subtitles. The release dates and times for all regions with the corresponding timezones are as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 3, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 4, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura? All streaming options explored

Along with the broadcasting details, the anime was also unveiled to be released globally on DisneyPlus, the only streaming platform to add Ishura exclusively to its catalog. Other streaming giants, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and even the popular one-stop anime destination Crunchyroll, are yet to add the series to their libraries.

Ishura anime cast and characters

During the anime announcement, Kadokawa revealed two major cast members. Soujiro the Willow Sword, the primary protagonist in the series, will be played by Yuuki Kaji, renowned for voicing Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan. The character revealed was Yuno the Distant, who will be played by Reina Ueda, known for portraying Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The complete list of other cast members and the characters they will be playing in the series are:

Jun Fukuyama as Alus the Star Runner

Akio Ohtsuka as Harghent the Still

Romi Park as Taren the Punished

Sōichiro Hoshi as Dakai the Magpie

Showtaro Morikubo as Regnejee the Wings of Sunset

Sora Amamiya as Curte of the Fair Skies

Aoi Yūki as Kia the World Word

Mamiko Noto as Elea the Red Tag

Rie Takahashi as Nihilo the Vortical Stampede

Kōichi Yamadera as Shalk the Sound Slicer

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hidow the Clamp

Takehito Koyasu as Jelki the Swift Ink

Tomokazu Sugita as Higuare the Pelagic

Yumiri Hanamori as Lana the Moon Tempest

Shinichiro Miki as Kuze the Passing Disaster

Yui Horie as Nastique the Quiet Singer

About the series

Keiso’s Ishura started as a web novel and was published on the Kakuyomu novel website in June 2017. Later, ASCII Media Works acquired the series and published it under their Dengeki no Shin Bungei imprint. As of October 2023, eight volumes of the light novel have been released.

Yen Press licensed the series for English release globally, and here’s how it describes its plot:

"In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death."

It continues:

"Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."

More about the anime including the episode count, additional characters, and other crucial details will be revealed in time.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series.