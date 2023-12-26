Ishura anime reveals main trailer ahead of January 2024 premiere

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Ishura anime revealed the show's main trailer ahead of its premiere on January 3, 2024. Besides the PV, the staff also released the advance cut and short synopsis of the anime's episode 1.

The Ishura anime is based on author Keiso and illustrator Kureta's eponymous dark fantasy light novel series. The narrative focuses on the battle between Shuras, known as the strongest individuals, who appeared after the True Demon King's Fall.

As mentioned earlier, the eagerly anticipated Ishura anime released the show's main promotional video on December 26, ahead of its premiere on January 3, 2024.

The anime will weekly release its episodes on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and other channels, while fans outside Japan can stream the episodes on Disney+, as they have acquired exclusive worldwide streaming rights.

Notably, the main trailer kicks off with a passionate battle scene between Sojiro Yagyu and Shark Otogiri. The brilliant animation quality, accompanied by an appropriate OST, perfectly sets the stage for a grand battle.

A still from the anime (Image via Passione Studios)

Additionally, the PV shows the other Shuras locking horns against each other. Just like the previous trailer, this one too features multiple characters. Moreover, the short clip also previews the opening theme, Shura ni Otoshite, performed by Sajou no Hana.

Besides the trailer, the official staff for the Ishura anime revealed the synopsis and advance cut for episode 1. The synopsis reads the following when translated into English:

Yuno of Distant Claw, an explorer candidate in Nagan Labyrinth City is studying hard to become an explorer with his friend Lucels. One day, a large number of golems appear in the city, and their peaceful daily life changes completely."

It continues:

"In front of her eyes is Lucels being dismantled by machines, and Nagan being overrun. Just as Yuno prepares for her death, a man appears in front of her holding a blunt sword." (Via the anime's official website)

Notably, the preview images for the Ishura anime episode 1 show Yuno the Distant Talon, her best friend, Lucellus, and Sojiro holding the blunt blade.

Cast and staff for the Ishura anime

A still from the anime (Image via Passione Studios)

Takao Takahashi is at the helm of affairs as the chief director, with Yuki Ogawa directing the anime at Passione Studio. Kenta Ihara is supervising the scripts, while SANZIGEN is handling the CG animation.

Yoko Kikuchi is in charge of the character designs, while Masahiro Tokuda is composing the series' music. Sajo no Hana performs the opening song, Falling into Carnage, while Konomi Suzuki sings the ending theme, Hakka (White Flower).

A still from the anime (Image via Passione Studios)

The Ishura anime features a stellar cast, with Yuki Kaji starring as Sojiro and Reina Ueda as Yuno. Besides them, the anime casts Jun Fukuyama as Alus the Star Runner, Romi Park as Taren, Akio Otsuka as Harghent, and Soichiro Hoshi as Dakai.

The names of other cast members of this dark fantasy anime are here as follows:

Mamiko Noto as Elea

Sora Amamiya as Curte of the Fair Skies

Showtaro Morikubo as Regneeje

Rie Takahashi as Nihilo

Aoi Yuki as Kia

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hidow

Koichi Yamadera as Shalk

Takehito Koyasu as Jelki

Yumiri Hanamori as Lana

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches.