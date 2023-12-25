Will there be a Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3? Renewal possibilities explored

The anticipation for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3 has become fever pitch following the latest installment's conclusion, which saw Shino expressing her desire to become Naoya's girlfriend. As such, fans cannot wait to see how Naoya and his girlfriends' story unfolds in the next season.

However, they may be disheartened to know that Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3 has not received official confirmation as of the time of writing this article. That said, there's a huge possibility of the series' renewal, considering how popular the anime is. Besides fame, there's another factor that may lead to the anime's return for season 3.

Exploring the possibilities of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3

Although the anime's official staff hasn't provided any details regarding the series' renewal, Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 3 has a high chance of being made for two key reasons. Firstly, there's sufficient source material available for one final anime adaptation, and secondly, the show enjoys considerable popularity in the rom-com/harem category.

The latest season adapted the manga up to chapter 91 (Setting Things), ending with the Okinawa Trip arc's closure. Since the manga has ended its serialization with 144 chapters, there are still 53 chapters left to be covered, which is enough for one final season of the anime, i.e., Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 3.

Undoubtedly, the remaining 53 chapters can be adapted into 11 to 12 episodes. In case the source material seems insufficient, the production studio has the option to extend the number of episodes with anime-original content. As such, there shouldn't be any problem for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3 anime production, particularly from the standpoint of source material availability.

Coming to the popularity factor, the original anime released in 2021 didn't have a grand reception in the anime community, unlike the recently concluded The 100 Girlfriends anime. However, it was still renewed for a second season, even though it was produced by another studio.

Interestingly, the latest season has done well in terms of popularity. It has seen better ratings than its prequel in various anime forums. Additionally, the season saw a fan-favorite character, Shino, having her moment to shine.

When taking all these factors into consideration, there's a definite chance for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3 to be green-lit for production. Given how the story has yet to reach its conclusion ( as Naoya has yet to accept Shino and Mirika), there's all the more reason for the series to be renewed.

However, there are a few things that the official staff behind the anime has to consider. For example, SynergySP Studios took over the anime's production from Tezuka Studio for season 2. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether they will continue to produce Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3.

If they don't, then the team has to find another production studio to animate the final season. Notably, the SynergySP will be busy with Mr. Villan's Day Off in Winter 2024, and Salad Bowl of Eccentrics in Spring 2024.

As such, even if the studio takes up the production of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 3, the work won't possibly start until the middle of 2024. Therefore, it can be presumed that the final season (if confirmed) may be ready for airing sometime in Fall 2025. However, this is only a speculation at this point in time with no concrete evidence.

A short recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 finale

In the finale, Shino finally confesses to Naoya in front of Saki Saki and others. Even though she gets immediately rejected, Shino doesn't lose hope. Instead, she asks Naoya whether he would be willing to accept her feelings after making Saki Saki and Minase happy.

The protagonist couldn't reject that offer since his ultimate goal was to make his two girlfriends (Saki Saki and Minase) happy. Hence, the season ends with Shino officially becoming a part of Naoya's harem, along with Saki Saki, Minase, and Rika.

