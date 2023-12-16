Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12: Release date and time

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12 is slated to release on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks in Japan. Following its release in Japan, the final episode will be available worldwide for global audiences on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia.

In the previous episode of the Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2, Shino tried her best to articulate her actual feelings to Naoya. However, when she realized how much Saki Saki truly loved him, she decided to transfer to a different school.

Since the finale promises plenty of drama, fans can't wait to see what happens in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12 will see more drama unfolding

Episode 12 release date (Image via X/@KanoKano_anime)

As mentioned earlier, Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12 will be released on December 23, 2023, at 2:23 am JST on the TBS, BS, and BS-TBS networks. However, for most fans, the finale will be available for streaming on December 22.

The release date and timings for Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12, according to varying timezones, are here as follows:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 22 12 pm Central Standard Time Friday, December 22 2 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 22 3 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 22 4 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 22 8 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 22 9 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 22 10:58 pm Philippines Time Saturday, December 23 1:28 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 23 4:30 am

Where to watch Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12

Shino, as seen in the anime (Image via SynergySP)

The eagerly anticipated Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12 can be streamed on Crunchyroll, along with several other popular titles from the Fall 2023 season. Additionally, anime enthusiasts residing outside Japan can watch the finale for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Recap of Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 11

A still from Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Episode 11 kicked off with Shino trying to explain to Naoya why she kissed him all of a sudden. When she couldn't come up with an excuse, the protagonist felt that it was perhaps an accident.

However, Shino mustered up her courage to tell him that it wasn't. At that moment, Shino collapsed, making Naoya worried. So, he stayed up the night to take care of his friend, forgetting about the previous night's incident.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Later, Naoya discovered that Shino was suffering from a heatstroke. As such, he couldn't wait any longer and swam back to the other side. He took the white-haired girl along with him. Noticing the duo at the shore safe and sound, Saki Saki bawled her eyes out.

Shino was about to tell Naoya her actual feelings when she saw Saki Saki kiss the protagonist for the first time. Seeing a different side of Saki Saki, Shino realized that she had been an "Idiot" all this time.

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Later, at the Villa, the white-haired girl disclosed shocking news: She would transfer to another school. She didn't want to "betray" her best friend by harboring love for her boyfriend, Naoya.

However, Shino decided not to tell Saki Saki the actual reason, which only made things more complicated for her. She felt that everything would be fine as long as she could give up on Naoya.

What to expect in Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 episode 12

A still from the episode (Image via SynergySP Studios)

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 episode 12, will serve as the series finale. As such, fans can expect to see more drama unfolding. Considering how Shino has told everyone her decision to transfer school, the next episode will see others try to persuade her to change her mind.

It remains to be seen whether Shino musters up the courage to tell Saki Saki about her actual feelings for Naoya. Notably, the protagonist must know the actual reason behind Shino's decision. As such, the finale will see him try and fix the situation.

