Furudate's new Haikyu!! original manga to be given to "Battle at the Garbage Dump" movie-goers

A new Haikyu!! original manga will be given to those watching Battle at the Garbage Dump in theaters. Labeled as volume 33.5, Furudate created a small original manga that serves as a present to those who will watch the film in theaters. The announcement was made at the Super Stage of Jump Festa 2024.

The anime series also revealed a new trailer for the movie that will conclude the series. The voice actors who were present at the event went on to reveal a new magazine. This particular magazine consists of illustrations of Hinata Shouyo and Tobio Kageyama as well as a spin-off manga series.

Additional details surrounding Furudate’s new

Haikyu!! original manga that will be distributed to movie-goers

A still from the upcoming match between Karasuno and Nekoma High (Image via Production I.G)

As stated earlier, the new Haikyu!! original manga will only be distributed to fans who will be watching the concluding film in theaters. Volume 33.5, which is the new Haikyu!! original manga has limited stock with only 2 million copies available. The copies will be given on the opening day of the film.

Another important point about the new Haikyu!! original manga is that this volume has 128 pages worth of content, including a variety of daily life illustrations of all the characters. It will also have a “Q&A” section consisting of 40 questions posed to Haruichi Furdate, and his answers to the same.

The new Haikyu!! original manga will feature content about chapter 322 of the series, which depicts the result of the game that takes place between Karasuno and Nekoma High.

Additional information on the Haikyu!! Magazine

A still from the latest preview (Image via Production I.G)

As per the announcement made in Jump Festa 2024, the anime and manga series will also be releasing a magazine on February 16, 2024. The cover of the magazine will be drawn by the original creator, Haruichi Furudate, and it will feature interviews with Yuki Kaji (Kenma Kozume’s voice actor) and Ayumu Murase (voice actor of Hinata).

This will also contain a spin-off series which was supervised by the original creator. The spin-off will explore the daily lives of the former high school athletes. Fans can also expect certain special features and tidbits in the upcoming magazine.

Haikyuu!! the Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump new preview and release date

Jump Festa 2024 also released a new preview video that featured the new theme song - Orange by SPYAIR. The trailer starts with Hinata asking whether or not Kenma enjoyed volleyball in an earlier season. It then cuts to the gym hosting the volleyball tournament where Karasuno will face their rivals Nekoma High. The trailer goes on to showcase moments from the match that will be featured in the game. The movie will be making it to the big screens on February 16, 2024.

