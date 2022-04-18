Haikyu!! manga set to release special one-shot in celebration of series' 10th anniversary

The Haikyu!! manga is set to release a new one-shot for the series on April 25, 2022 in the 20th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump for the year. The one-shot will cover what protagonist Shoyo Hinata and others are up to in the year 2022 and will also feature a center color page amongst its 19 pages.
The mainline manga series ended in July 2020, after beginning regular serialization in February 2022.
Haikyu!! special one-shot releasing to commemorate series’ 10th anniversary
One-shot and series synopsis
The one-shot is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the manga, which was fully detailed at Jump Festa‘22.
The series follows central protagonist Shoyo Hinata as he journeys to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. He eventually meets Tobio Kageyama, a rival at first, who eventually becomes Shoyo’s teammate when the two enroll in Karasuno High School and join the team.
The series follows their journey through high school and even into major volleyball leagues, although their paths lead them to different sides of the net. The series is regarded as one of the best sports animanga of all time, with the ending in particular receiving praise from fans and critics alike.
The anime wrapped up its fourth season in December 2020, with no news of a fifth season yet announced. Despite a lack of information as of this writing, fans can undoubtedly expect the anime hit to return for a fifth season, and likely more beyond the fifth season.
In summation
The Haikyu!! manga’s return for a special one-shot is incredibly welcome news to readers of the mainline series. Haruichi Furudate’s original story was one of the biggest new-gen hits of the Shonen Jump lineup and generates excitement even years after its ending.
The series’ fanbase is incredibly vast, thanks to Furudate’s writing of characters, plot, and overall transformation of volleyball into an exciting spectacle. The anime further capitalizes on this, providing fantastic animation to Furudate’s original drawings, which only serve to improve upon the visuals.
Follow along for more Haikyu!! anime, manga, and 10th anniversary celebration news as 2022 progresses.