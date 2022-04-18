Haikyu!! manga set to release special one-shot in celebration of series' 10th anniversary

The Haikyu!! manga is set to release a new one-shot for the series on April 25, 2022 in the 20th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump for the year. The one-shot will cover what protagonist Shoyo Hinata and others are up to in the year 2022 and will also feature a center color page amongst its 19 pages.

The mainline manga series ended in July 2020, after beginning regular serialization in February 2022.

Haikyu!! special one-shot releasing to commemorate series’ 10th anniversary

One-shot and series synopsis

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN



"Tetsuro Kuroo, who works in the Athletic Promotion Division of the Japan Volleyball Association, plans to organize a special match! He sets out to invite his old high school friends, who are now top players in the world..."



#ハイキュー twitter.com/haikyu_com/sta… ハイキュー!!.com @haikyu_com 本日発売の週刊少年ジャンプ20号にて発表されましたが、来週月曜4月25日発売の週刊少年ジャンプ21・22合併号にてハイキュー!!の読切が掲載されます！

久しぶりの本誌、お楽しみに！！ 本日発売の週刊少年ジャンプ20号にて発表されましたが、来週月曜4月25日発売の週刊少年ジャンプ21・22合併号にてハイキュー!!の読切が掲載されます！久しぶりの本誌、お楽しみに！！ https://t.co/fqYNIODwI0 🤯 "Haikyu!!" 10th Anniversary One-Shot:"Tetsuro Kuroo, who works in the Athletic Promotion Division of the Japan Volleyball Association, plans to organize a special match! He sets out to invite his old high school friends, who are now top players in the world..." 🤯 "Haikyu!!" 10th Anniversary One-Shot: "Tetsuro Kuroo, who works in the Athletic Promotion Division of the Japan Volleyball Association, plans to organize a special match! He sets out to invite his old high school friends, who are now top players in the world..."#ハイキュー twitter.com/haikyu_com/sta… https://t.co/8xizSBjPE5

The one-shot is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the manga, which was fully detailed at Jump Festa‘22.

The series follows central protagonist Shoyo Hinata as he journeys to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. He eventually meets Tobio Kageyama, a rival at first, who eventually becomes Shoyo’s teammate when the two enroll in Karasuno High School and join the team.

The series follows their journey through high school and even into major volleyball leagues, although their paths lead them to different sides of the net. The series is regarded as one of the best sports animanga of all time, with the ending in particular receiving praise from fans and critics alike.

The anime wrapped up its fourth season in December 2020, with no news of a fifth season yet announced. Despite a lack of information as of this writing, fans can undoubtedly expect the anime hit to return for a fifth season, and likely more beyond the fifth season.

In summation

icha ❄️🔥 @Solaluna1011 Should i be delighted or should i be nervous for the new haikyu one shot Should i be delighted or should i be nervous for the new haikyu one shot https://t.co/PcB1mLayx4

The Haikyu!! manga’s return for a special one-shot is incredibly welcome news to readers of the mainline series. Haruichi Furudate’s original story was one of the biggest new-gen hits of the Shonen Jump lineup and generates excitement even years after its ending.

The series’ fanbase is incredibly vast, thanks to Furudate’s writing of characters, plot, and overall transformation of volleyball into an exciting spectacle. The anime further capitalizes on this, providing fantastic animation to Furudate’s original drawings, which only serve to improve upon the visuals.

