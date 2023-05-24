Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga ends after four years of publication

Love triangles, comedic mishaps, and heartwarming moments have characterized the journey of the manga series Girlfriend, Girlfriend, which has now reached its bittersweet conclusion. Fans bid farewell to the captivating world of Naoya Mukai, Saki Saki, and Nagisa Minase as the final chapter of this beloved romantic comedy was released.

The popular romantic comedy manga Girlfriend, Girlfriend by Hiroyuki has concluded its serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine on May 24, 2023. The manga, which began in March 2020, follows the story of Naoya Mukai, a high school boy who agrees to date two girls at the same time: his childhood friend Saki Saki and his crush Nagisa Minase. It further depicts the hilarious and heartwarming situations that arise from their unconventional relationship.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga's final volume will be released on July 14, 2023

Written and illustrated by Hiroyuki, Girlfriend, Girlfriend took readers on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, emotions, and self-discovery as it explored the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of an extraordinary love story.

The protagonist of the narrative was a high school student, Naoya Mukai, who was torn between Saki Saki and Nagisa Minase. Hence, he suggested an audacious alternative — a three-way relationship — as opposed to picking one and shattering the other's heart. This out-of-the-ordinary scenario served as the basis for a series that challenged social norms while fusing heartwarming and humorous moments to create a story that viewers embraced wholeheartedly.

Previously, this year's 19th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine had revealed on Wednesday that Hiroyuki's Girlfriend, Girlfriend (Kanojo mo Kanojo) manga will end in four chapters. The magazine had also announced that the manga will take a break in the next issue on April 19.

It has also been adapted into an anime series by Tezuka Productions, which aired in July 2022. Additionally, the second season of the anime will begin airing in October 2023.

On April 17, Kodansha released the 15th volume of the manga's collected works. The 13th volume of the manga was made available on April 25 by Kodansha USA Publishing. The manga, which has been praised for its witty dialogue, charming characters, and humorous situations, features a total of 16 volumes, with the final volume scheduled to be released on July 14.

While fans may bid farewell to Naoya, Saki, and Nagisa, the lessons learned and the memories shared will continue to resonate. Girlfriend, Girlfriend reminds them of the power of honesty, communication, and understanding in relationships, and the importance of embracing diverse narratives in storytelling.

As readers close the final chapter, they can cherish the unique journey they embarked on and carry the valuable insights gained from this remarkable manga into their own lives.

Author Hiroyuki has thanked his readers for their support and feedback over the years. He has also hinted that he is working on a new project, but has not revealed any details yet. He has further asked his fans to look forward to his next work and to continue to enjoy his other works, such as Aho Girl and Mangaka-san to Assistant-san to.

