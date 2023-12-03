Studio Passione's Ishura anime reveals January 2024 release date with new key visuals

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Ishura anime revealed two new key visuals depicting the narrative's diverse characters. Along with the key visuals, it was announced the anime will begin airing in Japan on January 3, 2024.

Ishura anime is based on author Keiso and illustrator Kureta's dark fantasy light novel of the same name. As of this writing, the light novel series has released eight volumes. Moreover, it won first place in This Light Novel is Amazing! 2021's book/novel category.

Studio Passione's Ishura anime is set to release on January 3, 2024

As mentioned, the official staff for Ishura anime unveiled two new key visuals, announcing January 3, 2024, as the release date. According to the announcement, the upcoming dark fantasy anime will be broadcast on 22 channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon, KBS Tokyo, Sun TV, and others.

Moreover, Disney+ has acquired the exclusive worldwide streaming rights. As such, fans outside Japan can watch the anime on the same date. The anime will also be available for streaming on Kadokawa's YouTube channel and ABEMA starting January 10, 2023.

Two key visuals from the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

The two key visuals vividly feature all the main characters of the anime. One of the main illustrations portrays the New Principality of Lithia, featuring Shark Otorgiri, Ars Hoshihase, Taren no Imashime, Curte no Seiten, Rana no Getsu, and others.

The other visual depicts the metropolitan side's Sojiro Yagyu, Kia the World Word, Elea the Red Tag, Yuno, Hargent, and other important characters. Undoubtedly, these visuals set up the battle that will take place between these groups. The fascinating art style further illustrates the difference in mood.

Ishura anime's cast, staff, and more

According to the official reports, Studio Passione will produce the upcoming Ishura anime. Takao Takahashi is the chief director, while Yuki Ogawa is directing the anime. Kenta Ihara is handling the script, while SANZIGEN is working on the CG animation.

The official website has also listed Sajo no Hana, who will perform the opening song, Falling into the Carnage. Additionally, Konomi Suzuki will sing the ending theme, Hakka or White Flower.

A still from the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura anime boasts of a stellar cast. Yuki Kaji, renowned for his performance as Eren Yaeger, will play Sojiro's role, while Reina Ueda will grace Talon's voice. Jun Fukuyama, the famous VA, will lend his voice to Alus the Star Runner. On the other hand, Romi Park will star as Taren.

Here are the other cast for the anime:

Akio Otsuka as Harghent

Soichiro Hoshi as Dakai the Magpie

Sora Amamiya as Curte of the Fair Skies

Mamiko Noto as Elea

Showtaro Morikubo as Regneeje

Aoi Yuki as Kia

Rie Takahashi as Nihilo

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hidow

Koichi Yamadera as Shalk

Takehito Koyasu as Jelki

Yumiri Hanamori as Lana

The upcoming Ishura anime will tell the grand narrative of a world inherited by the demigods. Yen Press describes the dark-fantasy series as:

"In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponnet with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once..."

It continues:

"An-all powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of 'One True Hero', these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

