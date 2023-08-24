Ishura anime enlists Katsuki Bakugo and Toji Fushiguro's VAs for two new roles

Thursday, August 24, 2023 saw the Ishura anime series announce two additional cast members, these being the voice actors for Katsuki Bakugo and Toji Fushiguro. Bakugo is from author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia series, while Toji comes from author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Character romanizations for the pair’s upcoming roles in the Ishura anime have not been confirmed as of this articles’ writing, but fans at least know exactly who they’ll be playing. The series serves as a television anime adaptation of author Keiso and illustrator Kureta’s original light novel series of the same name.

The series is set to premiere in January 2024, and will exclusively stream on the Disney+ platform worldwide. The Ishura anime has already announced several cast and staff members, with Bakugo and Toji’s voice actors joining a massive production as is. Fans can expect at least a few more cast members to be announced in the coming months ahead of the 2024 release window.

Ishura anime casts My Hero Academia’s Nobuhiko Okamoto, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Takehito Koyasu in new roles

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the roles that the pair of voice actors will be playing in the Ishura anime have been announced, but the name romanizations have yet to be officially confirmed.

At the time of this article’s writing, Nobuhiko Okamoto is set to play Hidow the Clamp, and Takehito Koyasu is set to play Jelki the Swift Ink. Okamoto is best known as My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo and Koyasu as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Toji Fushiguro and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Dio Brando.

The series also stars Yuuki Kaji as Soujiro the Willow-Sword, Reina Uedo as Yuno the Distant Talon, Jun Fukuyama as Ars the Starrider, and Akio Ohtsuka as Hargent the Silencer. Additional starring cast includes the following:

Romi Park as Taren the Punished

Sōichiro Hoshi as Dakai the Magpie

Showtaro Morikubo as Regnejee the Sunset Wings

Sora Amamiya as Curte the Clear Sky

Aoi Yūki as Kia the World Word

Mamiko Noto as Elea the Red Tag

Rie Takahashi as Nihilo the Vortical Stampede

Kōichi Yamadera as Shalk the Sound Slicer

Expand Tweet

Takeo Takahashi is the chief director for the Ishura anime series, and Yuki Ogawa is directing the anime itself at Passione studios. Kenta Ihara is supervising and writing the series scripts, and animation studio SANZIGEN is in charge of CG animation for the series. This suggests that Passione will be handling the traditional animation for the series exclusively.

Additional cast includes the following:

Assistant Directors: Takuya Asaoka, Fujiaki Asari, Takahiro Majima, Hironori Aoyagi

Character Designers: Yoko Kikuchi, Yuka Takashina

Monster Designers: Seiji Handa, Hiroya Iijima

Mecha Designer: Kanta Suzuki

World Designer: Tatsuya Fukushima

Art Setting: Nobuhito Sue, Shūhei Tada

Background Art: Kusanagi

Art Directors: Kazuo Ogura, Yuuki Hatakeyama

Color Key Artist: Ritsuko Utagawa

Compositing/Photography: SANZIGEN

Compositing Director of Photography: Mari Inoue

Editors: Ayako Tan, Nami Niinuma

Music: Masahiro Tokuda

Music Production: Kadokawa

Sound Director: Takatoshi Hamano

Sound Effects: Katsuhiro Nakajima

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.