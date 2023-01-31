High School DXD season 5: Everything we know so far

Fans have been waiting for High School DXD season 5 for years, and recent rumors that it will be released in 2023 have increased the demand all the more. This is quite expected, given the series' popularity and cult-like following.

The anime was initially produced by TNK and its first season aired in 2012 on TV Tokyo's satellite channel AT-X and other networks. Crunchyroll, Manga Entertainment, and Madman Entertainment all held licenses to air the anime in North America, the UK, and Australia, respectively.

From April 10 to July 3, 2018, a fourth season, titled High School DXD Hero, aired, but instead of TNK, Passione produced the season. However, no official updates on the production or release of High School DXD season 5 have been made since then.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from High School DXD anime series.

Will there be a High School DXD season 5?

What is the anime series all about?

Rias Gremory as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

High School DXD is based on a series of light novels by author Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama Zero, which began serialization in Fujimi Shobo's Dragon Magazine in the September 2008 edition. It has since attained massive popularity, spawning 25 volumes as well as a sequel, Shin High School DxD.

The plot centers around Issei Hyoudou, a high school student from Kuoh Academy who aspires to be a harem king but is killed by his first date, who turns out to be a fallen angel. Later, a red-haired devil princess, Rias Gremory, resurrects him as a devil to serve her and her family. But Issei's relationship with Rias becomes a subject of concern for angels, fallen angels, and even devils.

The fourth season of the anime adaptation, based on the series' ninth and tenth volumes, covered the second part of The Heroic Oppai Dragon Arc. Because each season covers about two volumes of the light novel, High School DXD season 5 is projected to cover volumes 11 and 12, bringing the arc to a close.

Has there been an update regarding High School DXD season 5?

Issei Hyoudou as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Unfortunately, for fans of the show, there has been no news about High School DXD season 5's release date, whether it is currently in development, or when it is expected to be completed.

There could be various reasons for this, including the COVID-19 pandemic and poor audience response to the previous two seasons. Without the promise of profit, the studio may be unwilling to proceed with the production. However, as demand grows, they may reconsider.

There have been several rumors dating back to 2020, and each year such reports predict that the manga will be released soon. However, as of now, fans have little choice but to wait for a credible update, if any, from Ichiei Ishibumi, Miyama Zero, publisher, or the studio. Hopefully the anime will not suffer the same fate as its manga counterpart, which was created by Hiroji Mishima, and was left unfinished.

