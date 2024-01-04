Ishura Episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura Episode 2 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later be broadcast on twenty-one other respective stations in Japan. As one of the early Isekai series debuting in 2024, the expectations for the anime are high, encompassing everything from the animation quality to the narrative adaptation.

With only its premiere, Ishura has succeeded in capturing the interest and sparking curiosity not only among Isekai enthusiasts but also a broader audience. Given that the first episode didn’t give out much about the world of Ishura, the anticipation for what comes next is intensifying fans' eagerness. Follow along with this article to learn more about Ishura Episode 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 2 release date and time for all regions

Ishura Episode 2 will be released globally on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. Like other anime, the episode will face a delay of thirty minutes from the moment it gets aired in Japan. This is due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for all regions with the corresponding timezones are as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 10, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 11, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 2

Ishura Episode 2 and all the latest installments of the series will be streamed exclusively on DisneyPlus, the only OTT platform to license the series for release outside Japan.

Under the Disney Bundle, viewers can also watch the series on Hulu. Services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and even the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll, are yet to add Ishura to their massive catalogs.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 1: Soujirou the Willow Sword

Ishura Episode 2 kicked off with the Great Labyrinth Kiyazuna of Nagan the Labyrinth City getting destroyed and the sudden appearance of Golems in sporadic batches. The narrative focus then shifted to Yuno the Distant Talon, who was privily admiring a fellow peer, Lucelles.

As Yuno wasn’t doing a good job of stalking Lucelles on the sly, the latter approached her with the request to teach her Force Arts. Later the two took a stroll down the city and spent some time with each other while discussing the fall of the self-proclaimed Demon Lord.

All of a sudden, the Great Labyrinth Kiyazuna became alive, rising from the ground in the form of a colossal mecha. A huge swarm of Golems engulfed the city in destruction. Lucelles died a painful and horrifying death at the hands of one of the Golems.

Yuno tried to put up a fight to survive, but she eventually gave up and surrendered to her grim fate. Yet, out of nowhere, a boy named Soujirou the Willow Sword emerged, slashing through the Golems around Yuno with a worn-out sword.

Being a disciple of Yagyuu Shinkge-ru, who had mastered the Muto dori technique (skill in unarmed self-defense and turning the attacker’s weapon against them), Soujirou defeated the humongous metal giant. Later, Yuno offered Soujirou her ration and suggested he should go to Auretia.

Yuno presumed Soujirou to be the one who activated the giant and killed it for fun. She conjectured that he was just another belligerent who liked battles and didn’t care about the consequences of putting innocent lives at stake.

Yuno later offered Soujirou to be his guide and tag along with him on his journey to Auretia. In the end credits, Soujirou discovered that he and Yuno were not alone, as there was someone who was gathering life seals from the Golems.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 2

Ishura Episode 2 is titled Alus the Star Runner, and it will see the debut of the titular winged reptile from Auretia. As described in Keiso’s original light novel series, Alus is a Whyvern champion, famed for possessing legendary relics and weapons at his disposal. Soujirou and Yuno will likely run into Alus, and their encounter is likely to be unfriendly.

Alus will be voiced by Jun Fukuyama, the well-acclaimed VA to play Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass, Koro-sensei in Assassination Classroom, and Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.