Mononoke the movie's first official trailer reveals new mysteries in Ooku

On Friday, August 4, 2023, the Mononoke anime film unveiled a new teaser trailer and a key visual. With that, the anime movie revealed that the film will be released in Summer 2024. Additionally, the anime film also revealed the film's staff and that Hiroshi Kamiya will voice the protagonist - the Medicine Seller.

The Mononoke anime is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. It first premiered in 2007 with 12 episodes. It follows the medicine seller that appeared in the Bakeneko arc of the anime. Thus, the upcoming anime movie is a sequel to the TV anime.

Mononoke anime film announces release date with teaser and visual

Previously, the Mononoke anime film was set to be released this year, but later got delayed. However, with the anime film unveiling its teaser trailer and key visual, it announced that it was set to be released in Summer 2024.

The teaser trailer gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the movie. As per the teaser, the film is set in Ōoku, the woman's quarters of Edo Castle. The Medicine Seller is seen revealing how ayakashi is brought into Ōoku by women's grudges. Given that one turns into Mononoke upon association with ayakashi, the Medicine Seller is seen foretelling its arrival.

As for the key visual, it showcased the Medicine Seller in all his glory. That said, Takahiro Sakurai will no longer be reprising the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Instead, Hiroshi Kamiya will voice the protagonist. The voice actor previously voiced Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Edogawa Ranpo in Bungo Stray Dogs, and Seijūrō Akashi in Kuroko's Basketball.

New staff members announced

Still of a woman in Ooku as seen in the anime film teaser trailer (Image via Twin Engine)

The anime film had previously announced how Kenji Nakamura was set to return to TWIN ENGINE to direct the Mononoke anime film. The director had previously directed the television anime at Toei Animation.

As for the new staff members, they are as follows:

Animation Production: EOTA

Character Design: Kitsuneko Nagata

Animation Character Designer, Chief Animation Director: Yūichi Takahashi

Background Design: Yōichi Katohno

Background Directors: Akira Kuramoto, Yōko Saitō

Color Design: Kunio Tsujita

Visual Director: Yoichi Senzui

3D Director: Kenichi Shirai

Editing: Shigeru Nishiyama

Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki

Music: Taku Iwasaki

Producers: Kimiaki Sato, Yūki Sudō

Planning Production: Kōji Yamamoto

As for the character designs, they were previously done by Takashi Hashimoto for the television anime, who also served as the chief animation director. Meanwhile, Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music for the same.

