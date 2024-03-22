Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28: The journey to Ende resumes as the First Class Mage Exam ends

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28, titled It Would Be Embarrassing When We Met Again, was released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan. The episode concluded the First Class Mage Exam and saw the elven mage and her party resume their journey to Ende.

For the final time, Madhouse Studios produced brilliance to bring the iconic moments from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga to life. Undoubtedly, the studio didn't fail to deliver a finale that had the perfect blend of action, drama, slice-of-life, and fantasy elements.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 highlights: The First Class Mage Exam ends

Expand Tweet

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 begins with Serie welcoming Denken as the next candidate to test whether he's worthy of becoming a First Class Mage.

She realizes that although he has grown old, Denken retains the vigor from his youth. Therefore, she allows him to pass. The ancient mage then calls Ubel, who effortlessly clears the test without having to answer anything.

The next mage, Land, enters the stage and Serie discovers that his real body (he sent his doppelgangers made using magic) is sitting somewhere far away, enjoying a cup of tea.

Ubel, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 (Image via Madhouse)

She admires Land's boldness and passes him. Likewise, Methode and Wirbel also clear the final stage and become First Class Mages in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28. After screening everyone, Serie apologizes to Sense for underestimating the candidates.

Meanwhile, Fern returns and tells her master, Frieren, that she has passed the test. The elven mage pats her head to encourage her. At the same time, Denken thanks Fern and Frieren for allowing him to reach that far. He informs them that he can finally return to his hometown to visit his wife's cemetery.

Denken meets Fern and Stark, while Frieren converses with Wirbel

Expand Tweet

After the First Class Mage Exam, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 shows Fern and Stark at a store, where they meet Denken and Laufen. Stark gets overwhelmed after discovering that Denken is an imperial mage.

During their conversation, the veteran mage reveals he has no children or grandchildren. Even his wife left the world before him when he was in his mid-thirties. As such, he felt helpless, despite having powers and wealth.

Throughout his life, Denken perceived magic as a tool for conflict. However, he reveals that Frieren reminded him how fun magic can be. When he asks Fern to convey his messages to Frieren, the young mage politely advises him to do it himself.

Denken and others, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Later, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 shows Frieren admiring the magical town of Auberst, where she purchased plenty of grimoires. She notices Wirbel helping an elderly woman.

The duo finally strikes up a conversation, where the elven mage reminds him how he tried to kill Fern's team. However, Wirbel assures her that it was merely a "threat." He then reveals his past and mentions how it helped him become a strong mage. The mage also tells how Himmel the Hero influenced him.

Before leaving, Wirbel tells Frieren to treasure the people she meets because final farewells are not always because of death. The elven mage recalls a similar experience with hero Himmel, and she feels that the world is certainly changing.

The elven mage and her party leaves Auberst

Expand Tweet

The final segment of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 shows the elven mage, Fern, and Stark arriving at the magic association for the "special privilege." However, Frieren discovers that she has been forbidden to enter by Serie. She realizes that Serie must hate her.

Outside the association, the elven mage thinks that Fern has truly become a fantastic mage in a short time. At that moment, Lernen, a first-class mage appears and informs Frieren that he is one of the apprentices of Serie.

However, he laments that he hasn't been able to leave a mark in history like Flamme, another of Serie's apprentices did. As such, he feels he can etch his name in history if he can kill the legendary mage, Frieren.

Lernen, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 shows Lernen unleashing a powerful spell at the elven mage who blocks it using defensive magic. However, he does manage to break through Frieren's spell to hit her on the shoulder.

However, he quickly realizes that he cannot defeat the elven mage. Frieren then assures him, saying that Serie doesn't forget his apprentice. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 moves to a flashback, where Serie tells Frieren that even if her apprentices fail to leave a mark on history, she cannot forget them.

Fern, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 28 then shows Fern returning from the association. When Frieren asks Fern what magic she got from Serie, the young mage reveals that she learned the "spotless clothing magic."

The trio then decides to leave Auberst since they accomplished their task. On their way, they meet Lawine and Kanne, who bid them farewell. Interestingly, Fern asks Frieren how she can easily bid people farewell.

The journey resumes for Frieren and her party (Image via Madhouse)

The elven mage recalls how she once asked the same question to Himmel. At that time, the hero told Frieren that as long as they persisted on their journey, they would reunite. As such, a tearful farewell would not be befitting because then the reunion would be awkward.

Echoing Himmel, the elven mage tells Fern the same words. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ends with Frieren, Fern, and Stark leaving Auberst and resuming their journey to Ende.

Also read:

Where to read Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28?

Frieren anime surpasses Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Frieren manga receives a prequel novel

Was Himmel in love with Frieren? Explained

Frieren gets compared to a Dark Souls boss