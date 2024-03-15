Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27: Serie hosts the final test

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27, An Era of Humans, was released on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan. The episode explored the aftermath of the second test, including Frieren's efforts to fix Fern's broken staff. Besides that, the episode highlighted Serie, who decided to host the third test herself.

After two consecutive episodes loaded with action, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End returned to its slow-paced elegance. Yet, Madhouse's incredible animation quality, OST, and, storyboarding didn't let the viewers feel bored. On the contrary, the episode showcased some of the iconic scenes from the manga way better in anime form.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 highlights: Frieren helps fix Fern's broken staff

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 begins with Fern reuniting with Stark following the second test of the First Class Mage Exam. She informs him about an argument she had with the elven mage over her broken staff.

Frieren suggested she get a new staff instead of trying to fix it, even though it's a precious gift from Heiter to her. Since the staff has been a part of Fern since her childhood, she could never fathom parting with it.

Kanne and Lawine, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 (Image via Madhouse)

Elsewhere in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27, Kanne consoles Lawine for not qualifying for the third stage of the First Class Mage Exam. Similarly, Denken goes to Richter's shop and tells him that he was as brazen as him in his younger days.

Yet, despite being a "brazen boy," he was able to become an Imperial Mage. Denken assures Richter that there's no need to be pessimistic because, in three years, he will become stronger than he is now.

Richter, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

After Denken leaves, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 shows Frieren arriving at Richter's shop carrying Fern's broken staff. She gives it to the mage and asks if he can fix it.

Richter calls it junk after looking at the broken pieces. However, while trying to fix the staff, he realizes that it has been meticulously maintained. Meanwhile, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 shows Fern sulking over Frieren's words.

Frieren, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Stark assures her that the elven mage must have been trying her best to understand her apprentice. So after returning to the inn, Fern discovers that her Staff has been healed. She recalls Heiter's words on the elven mage.

The hero party's priest once told Fern that Frieren's lack of emotion and empathy may lead to difficulties and disagreements. However, she always worries about such things, and that's what makes her an admirable person.

Serie hosts the third trial, and Frieren fails the test

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 switches to the Continental Magic Association, where Serie arrives to discuss the plans for the third test. She feels many undeserving candidates have passed the tests largely due to Frieren's powerful presence.

As such, if they continue with the conventional third-stage exam, the "qualified" mages will get killed in the future. Therefore, Serie decides to host the third test and screen the participants herself. Falsch, an announcer informs every candidate about the third test.

Serie, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 (Image via Madhouse)

Interestingly, Frieren anticipated this move before. She feels Serie has no intention of letting Fern and her pass. When Fern enquires further, the elven mage reveals that she has known Serie for a long time. She surmises that Serie will use her "pure instinct" to select the First Class mages.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 then shows the third test unfolding. Kanne opens a giant door and stands before Serie, who immediately rejects her. More candidates meet the same fate. Interestingly, she also fails Frieren.

Fern, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

According to Serie, the elven mage cannot visualize herself being a first-class mage. Yet before leaving, Frieren tells Serie that while she may be thinking about failing Fern as well, she won't be able to do it. The elven mage feels that her apprentice will surpass Serie's expectations.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 then shows Fern's turn. Although Serie doesn't notice anything impressive about Fern at first glance, she realizes that the mage can see through the instability in her mana.

Delighted, Serie asks Fern to become her apprentice. However, the mage tells her she cannot because she's Frieren's student. The episode ends with Serie telling Fern that she has passed the test.

