Does Stark love Fren in Frieren anime? Explored

Frieren anime has captured the admiration of anime enthusiasts since its debut this year with its unique plot and fascinating characters. The narrative revolves around the thousand-year-old elven mage Frieren and her exceptional journey.

Among Frieren's new party members, Fern and Stark, in particular, have become focal points of interest among fans. The evolving relationship between these two characters has sparked discussions within the community, especially with the recent developments in the anime.

Their recent interaction conveys a sense of closeness. So, does Stark love Fren?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Frieren anime.

Frieren anime: Exploring Stark’s feelings for Fern

The dynamics between Fern and Stark started to evolve noticeably in the recent episodes of the anime, particularly after the events depicted in Episode 15 of the Frieren anime titled Smells Like Trouble.

Initially, Fern is portrayed as consistently harsh towards Stark, often engaging in bullying behavior and regarding him with condescension. On her birthday, Fern's disappointment at Stark's failure to prepare gifts for her prompted her to take her reactions too far.

The elven mage herself pointed out Fern's extreme reaction. The situation escalated to the point where Stark questioned whether she hated him. Sein labeled this interaction as "A lover's quarrel."

Fern and Stark in Frieren anime episode 15 (Image via Madhouse)

Later, when Fern approached Stark to apologize for her earlier mistreatment, he beat her to it by apologizing first. Stark explained that he had wanted to select a present together with her but had refrained from expressing it earlier due to concerns about triggering Fern's wrath.

Fern, in turn, also extended her apology before the duo proceeded to select her present together. Their interaction reveals the concern and care Stark feels for Fern. This heartwarming exchange between the two characters brings a sense of delight to the audience.

In Frieren anime's episode 14, it was revealed that Stark gave Fern a bracelet as her birthday present. Despite complaining about it taking three hours to choose the gift, he expressed happiness since Fern loved the present.

They choose Fern's present (Image via Madhouse)

Similar to Himmel’s ring to Frieren, the bracelet features a mirrored lotus design. Sein explained that, in the language of flowers, this design symbolizes eternal love, something typically given to a loved one.

In an attempt to dispel any potential misunderstanding, Stark mentioned that he doesn’t know the language of flowers. Fern responded by stating it’s obvious since Stark is an idiot. It can be assumed that her reaction might be triggered by his attempt to deny any romantic connection.

Stark, noting her unusually harsh tone, asked Fern if she would prefer a replacement present. However, her response of "Don't ever say that again" made her feelings towards Stark evident. This serves as clear evidence of how deeply she treasures Stark’s gift that carries the essence of eternal love.

The duo in episode 15 (Image via Madhouse)

Stark's feelings towards Fern are also unmistakable in how he treats her. The scene in episode 15 of Stark and Fern falling asleep together due to the curse of the Chaos Flower was sweet.

After Sein and Frieren successfully defeat the source of the curse, Stark wakes up to find Fern sleeping next to him, prompting him to wonder about the situation. Stark's reaction in the scene is both adorable and amusing to witness.

At the social gathering at the Fortress City of Vorig, Stark asked for Fern’s hand for a dance, and she readily accepted. This led to the heartwarming scene of the dance they shared, creating a blissful moment for both the characters and the audience.

Subsequently, the dynamic between the two seemed to have shifted, conveying a sense of increased closeness, which became evident in their interactions in Frieren anime episode 16.

Final thoughts

The duo in episode 15 (Image via Madhouse)

Despite their constant bickering and Fern persistently teasing Stark, the Frieren anime fandom enjoys witnessing this sweet duo onscreen. With the narrative of Frieren anime canonically solidifying this ship, we can look forward to more heartwarming scenes featuring Stark and Fern, witnessing the progress of their growing relationship.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2023.