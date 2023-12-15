Frieren anime episode 15: Sein saves a village from a curse, Stark fulfills a unique request

Frieren anime episode 15, titled Smells Like Trouble, was released on December 15, 2023, at 11:15 am JST. The eagerly anticipated episode explored Sein's prowess as a Priest, as he demonstrated his magic to save a village from the curse.

Furthermore, in this episode, Stark underwent a transformation to fulfill a particular request. Overall, the latest installment elevated Sein's character and revealed a different side of Stark. Additionally, Madhouse Studios seized the opportunity to to highlight the iconic moment between Stark and Fern.

Frieren anime episode 15 highlights: Sein shows off his skills as a Priest to locate the actual root of a curse

Frieren anime episode 15 began with the Elven Mage and her party arriving at a village near the Laub Hills, where they found that all the residents were mysteriously asleep. Being a healer and a priest, Sein inspected the situation and found out that it was the work of a curse.

According to Frieren, curses are complex magic that can put people to sleep or petrify them. Moreover, its intricate nature makes it difficult to be lifted with standard human magical techniques. Only the priests who know about the Goddess's magic have the capability to undo such curses.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

As the Frieren episode 15 explained, the spells of the Goddesses' magic are recorded in the Holy Scriptures. However, the Elven Mage never cared to learn as she found them unappealing.

At that moment, both Frieren and Fern felt an unusual sensation, as if they were being cursed as they spoke. On the other hand, Sein, who was unraveling the mystery behind the curse, located its source.

A still from Frieren anime episode 15 (Image via Madhouse)

However, at that precise moment, the curse got to Stark as he fell asleep. Interestingly, it didn't affect Sein because he had "The Blessings of the Goddess", which made him resistant to curses.

Even though he could perform a spell to wake Stark, it came with a limitation, as it would only work for five seconds. Frieren anime episode 15 then saw the party follow Sein and reach the curse's source. The Elven mage told the priest to wake her up in case she went to sleep, and exactly that happened.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

However, Sein possessed powers of his own, so he decided to strike down the Chaos Flower, which was the cause behind the curse. Yet, the monster's reflective petals deflected his spells. Seeing no way out, the Priest woke Frieren up, who one-shot the monster.

Even though Sein had no chance to warn the mage about the monster's reflective petals, he believed in her. After eliminating the curse's source, the group returned to the village and received a warm welcome from the people.

Stark accepts a request as the group arrives at the Fortress City of Vorig

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Following their adventure at the village, the Elven Mage and her party arrived at the Fortress City of Vorig, where an elite-looking individual took them to his estate. Frieren recognized the estate and mentioned that it belonged to the Orden Family, one of the Three Great Knightly Houses of the Northern Lands.

The current head of the Orden Family then disclosed that he had a request for Stark, and in return, he would offer them hefty rewards. According to Lord Orden in Frieren anime episode 15, the red-haired warrior's face had an uncanny resemblance to his late son, Wirt.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

He mentioned that his valiant sonhad lost his life fighting a demon just a month prior. Given Wirt's status as a heroic figure and recognizing that his absence would negatively impact the morale of his troops, Lord Orden chose to keep the news a secret from most of them.

He also revealed that in three months, there would be a social gathering where many eminent people of the region would arrive. As such, Lord Orden wanted Stark to disguise himself as his son and play his role.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Hesitantly, the Warrior accepted the proposal and began his etiquette training. To show his progress, he even performed a gallantry act on Fern, whose mean remarks disappointed Stark.

Frieren anime episode 15 then saw Lord Orden telling the Warrior about both his sons. Even though his younger child was not as talented as his elder brother, Lord Orden had high hopes for him.

Finally, the day of the social gathering arrived, and the party perfectly executed their roles. Stark, clad in rich attire, proposed to Fern for a dance. Sein also asked Frieren for the same, but the Elven Mage promptly declined.

Following that, in Frieren anime episode 15, Lord Orden asked Stark whether he would like to come and join the family. However, the red-haired warrior politely rejected the offer and told him about his dreams and missions.

Frieren anime episode 15 ended with the Elven Mage struggling to decide on the Grimoire for her gift. According to Fern, she had spent nearly half a day contemplating what to choose.

