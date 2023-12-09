Frieren anime episode 15, Smells Like Trouble, will be released on December 15, 2023, at 11:15 am JST on Nippon Television's (NTV) Friday Anime Night programming slot. Following its release, the episode will be available worldwide for global audiences on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode of the Frieren anime saw Fern snapping at Stark for not giving her a birthday present. However, she understood her mistake thanks to Sein's advice, and the duo resolved their "Lover's quarrel."

Following that, the elven mage's party resumed their journey only to find themselves in a perilous situation. What's worse is that Frieren lost a ring Himmel had given her. However, after demonstrating a spell to locate lost items, the elven mage was successful in finding the ring.

Frieren anime episode 15 release date and time

As mentioned, Frieren anime episode 15 will follow the same schedule and be released on December 15, 2023, at 11:15 am JST on NTV. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 15 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, December 8 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 8 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 8 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 8 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 8 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 8 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, December 8 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 9 12:30 am

Frieren anime episode 15 streaming details

A still from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Fans residing in North and South America, Southeast, the Middle East, and other regions can enjoy streaming Frieren anime episode 15 and other exciting titles on the Crunchyroll platform.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and other countries can stream the episode on Netflix. Additionally, Frieren anime episode 15 can be watched on iQIYI, Muse Asia, Bilibili, Amazon Prime, and other platforms in selected countries.

Frieren anime episode 14 recap

Episode 14 of Frieren anime kicked off with Fern shouting at Stark for not giving her anything on her birthday. Fern's words visibly upset the red-haired warrior, as he left the inn crying.

Being an elder of the group, Sein calmly handled the situation, advising the mage to resolve the matter with Stark. Fern knew what she said to Stark was wrong. However, she wasn't sure how to approach him and say she was sorry.

Stark and Fern, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Eventually, Sein's words gave her clarity, and she was able to resolve her quarrel with Stark. It was revealed that the red-haired warrior wanted to buy a gift for Fern together because he didn't know what she would have liked.

However, he decided not to tell her as he thought the idea of finding gifts might put her off. Nonetheless, the duo made up, and they went to buy a gift together. Later in the episode, the elven mage and her party found a merchant in the Bande Woods.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The merchant allowed the group for a ride in his wagon, but soon, a bird-like monster attacked them. Although Frieren and her party were safe, the elven mage lost a ring Himmel had presented her.

It was a precious ring because it carried so many memories. A flashback revealed a lovely moment of Himmel and Frieren purchasing the ring. The ring had a mirrored lotus design, the same as the one in the bracelet that Stark gave to Fern on her birthday.

Frieren and Himmel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

According to Sein, this design symbolized "Eternal Love." However, Fern knew that Stark wasn't aware of such symbolism. On the contrary, Himmel perhaps knew it when he put the ring on Frieren's finger.

Thankfully, the elven mage received a spell for finding lost accessories from the merchant she saved and used it to locate the ring. The episode ended on a lighter note, with Frieren asking Fern about her bracelet.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 15

Sein, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Considering the latest episode adapted chapters 29 and 30, Frieren anime episode 15 will cover the manga's next two chapters and highlight Sein. The group will arrive at a village and save its people from a curse.

Since purifying a curse is a priest's work, Sein will have his moment to shine in Frieren anime episode 15. Additionally, the episode will also feature the elven mage demonstrating her magic. After finishing their business at the village, the group will head to the Fortress City of Vorig.

