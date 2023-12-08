Frieren anime episode 14: Sein resolves Fern and Stark's quarrel, the Elven mage remembers Himmel's precious gift

Frieren anime episode 14, titled Privilege of the Young, was released on December 8, 2023, at 11 am JST. The highly-anticipated episode saw Fern snapping at Stark for not giving her a birthday present. However, thanks to Sein, the duo eventually resolved their quarrel.

Apart from exploring Stark and Fern's growing friendship, the episode highlights Frieren and Himmel's relationship dynamics. Once again, Madhouse Studios does a marvelous job portraying the manga's iconic moments. Undoubtedly, the interplay of love and adventure was the highlight of this latest installment.

Frieren anime episode 14 highlights: Fern gets angry at Stark for not giving her birthday gift

Expand Tweet

Frieren anime episode 14, titled Privilege of the Young, began with Stark tearfully leaving the inn after fighting with Fern. When Sein enquired, the elven mage told him that it was Fern's birthday and Stark didn't give her a gift. As a result, she snapped at the warrior.

According to Frieren, Fern didn't listen to what Stark had to say. Instead, she went too far while shouting at him. Being an elder of the group, Sein understood the situation. He felt sorry for Stark because he knew how much Fern's words might have hurt him.

Fern, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Sein feels that while an adult can tolerate a maiden's cold shoulder, a boy like Stark may get thrown off by such actions. After hearing the priest's words in Frieren anime episode 14, Fern repented her actions.

Afterward, Sein left the inn, and the elven mage advised her apprentice to go after Stark. Outside, Fern noticed Sein buying a gift for her. While the priest's gift choice surprised her, it gave her the creeps. At that moment, Sein asked Fern whether or not she found Stark.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren anime episode 14 revealed that although the young mage found Stark, she could not talk to him. Being an elder, the priest understood Fern's standpoint. He also observed that Fern had difficulty handling boys of her age. As such, he began to give her advice.

After talking to Sein, Frieren found the courage to make up with Stark. Once the priest left for the inn, she headed to find the warrior. Frieren anime episode 14 then saw Fern and Stark apologizing to each other.

Sein, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The red-haired warrior wanted to buy a gift for Fern together since he didn't know what she would like. Thus, the duo made up and went off to buy the present. Frieren and Sein observed the whole thing elsewhere, and the elven mage commended Sein for reuniting the duo.

Frieren loses Himmel's ring as a bird monster attacks their wagon

Expand Tweet

The second segment of Frieren anime episode 14 saw the elven mage and her party continuing their journey. At the Bande Woods, they met a merchant who gave them a lift in their wagon.

Frieren noticed Fern's bracelet and mentioned she also had a ring with a similar design to the one that Himmel had given her. No sooner had the elven mage taken the ring out of her bag than a bird monster arrived and lifted the wagon.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

As a result, Frieren drops her ring and the whole party falls into a perilous situation. Eventually, the elven mage strategized a way out and saved everyone. However, the wagon was a wreck, and it needed repair.

Sein healed everyone, including the injured horse. At that moment in Frieren anime episode 14, the priest saw that Fern's bracelet mirrors a lotus design. He revealed that the design symbolized eternal love.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

In other words, it was something one would give to their beloved. As was expected, Stark had no clue about it. In the end, the group had to wait for the wagon to be repaired.

While waiting, Fern realized how Frieren had been sneaking away every night. The elven mage then disclosed that she lost the ring Himmel had gifted her. It was revealed that the ring had the same mirrored lotus design as Fern's bracelet.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

A flashback in Frieren anime episode 14 then took the audience back to the time when Himmel and Frieren bought the ring. The hero seemed aware of the ring's symbolism as he put it on Frieren's finger.

Fern realized how important the ring was to her master, so she decided to help her find it. In the end, the merchant returned and gave the elven mage a spell to find lost accessories.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

As such, Frieren used the spell and found the precious ring. Frieren anime episode 14 ended with the elven mage asking Fern why she was wearing a bracelet with a mirrored-lotus design. The violet-haired mage replied that it was because of Stark, who was an idiot.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.