Frieren anime episode 14, Privilege of the Young, will be released on December 8, 2023, at 11:10 pm JST on NTV's (Nippon Television) Friday Anime Night timeslot. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on several platforms, including Crunchyroll and Netflix.

In the previous episode of the Frieren anime, the Elfen Mage and her party met a priest named Sein. Although he looked like an average person, Sein possessed advanced healing magic. When Stark was poisoned, Sein demonstrated his magic to cure him.

Later, his older brother requested Frieren to recruit Sein into his party, considering he always wanted to be an adventurer. While it proved strenuous, the Elfen Mage successfully got the master healer into her party. Fans are excited for Frieren anime episode 14, given how the episode ended,

Frieren anime episode 14 release date and time

As mentioned, Frieren anime episode 14 will follow the usual schedule and release on December 8, 2023, at 11:10 pm JST on Nippon Television. Fans living outside Japan can stream the eagerly-anticipated episode in English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 8 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, December 8 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 8 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 8 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 8 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 8 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 8 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, December 8 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 9 12:30 am

Frieren anime episode 14 streaming details

A still from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Anime enthusiasts living in the Middle East, North and South America, Southeast, and other regions can watch Frieren anime episode 14 on the Crunchyroll platform and other exciting anime titles from the Fall 2023 lineup.

On the other hand, fans from Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and other countries can stream the same episode on Netflix. Besides Crunchyroll and Netflix, interested fans can stream Frieren anime episode 14 on Amazon Prime, Muse Asia, Aniplus TV, iQIYI, and other platforms in selected countries.

Frieren anime episode 13 recap

While continuing the journey to Ende, Frieren and her comrades found a middle-aged man trapped in a bottomless swamp. Reminiscing his childhood, the man told the Elfen mage how much he desired to become an adventurer back then.

However, it was a long-lost dream, and he regretted being indecisive. Once rescued, he revealed how he fell into the swamp while fetching herbs for his village's harvest festival at his older brother's request.

Sein, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse Studios)

He was grateful to the Elfen mage and her party and asked them whether they would stop by the village. However, Frieren told him that she needed to replenish sources. As such, the man warned them about the dangerous and poisonous creatures roaming around.

As soon as he left, Stark got bitten by a weird snake. Thus, the party had no choice but to go to the village. The village's head priest said it was too late. At that moment, the same man whom Frieren had saved earlier appeared. As a sign of gratitude, he magically healed Stark's wounds.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The episode revealed his name as Sein. He was the younger brother of the village's high priest. Frieren deduced that Sein was a gifted healer. After a few words of exchange, Sein's brother implored the mage to recruit his younger brother.

He wanted his brother to live as an adventurer for the rest of his life. However, it wasn't easy for Frieren. Yet, she kept at it and did her best to convince him. A flashback revealed how the Elfen Mage had faced a similar dilemma before fighting the demon king.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Eventually, Himmel changed her mind and instilled in her passion and confidence. The episode ended with Sein joining Frieren's party, resolving to fulfill the dream he had once as a child.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 14

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Given how the previous episode covered chapters 27 and 28, Frieren anime episode 14 will cover the following two chapters of the manga. As such, the title will focus on Stark and Fern having a sweet moment between them.

Additionally, fans can expect one of the eagerly anticipated scenes from the manga to come alive in the next episode. Those who ship Frieren with Himmel will certainly love the scene.

