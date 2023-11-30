Demon Slayer's Enmu joins Frieren anime cast this week

Thursday, November 30, 2023, saw the official website for the Frieren anime series announce that a new cast member and character would be debuting in the release of this week’s episode. This week’s episode will be the 13th overall for the smash-hit Fall 2023 anime series, which first premiered on Japanese television in late September 2023 with a two-hour premiere.

This is far from the first mid-season cast addition that the Frieren anime’s official website, with the anime having done so in several recent weeks to varying degrees. Some episodes have seen as many as four new cast members for the series debut, while others (like the 13th) have restricted their debuts to one to two cast members and characters.

The Frieren anime serves as the official television anime adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series of the same name. The manga was first launched in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020, where it is still regularly serialized today.

Voice of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Noriaki Kakyoin is set to join the Frieren anime in series’ 13th episode this week

As mentioned above, the Frieren anime’s 13th episode will see none other than Daisuke Hirakawa, the voice of Demon Slayer’s Enmu, and more join the series’ cast. Hirakawa, also well known for voicing Noriaki Kakyoin from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, will join the series as Sein’s older brother, a yet-named priest with a connection to Heiter. Sein will also debut in the episode and be voiced by Yuichi Nakamura, who plays Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo.

The two will join lead voice actress Atsumi Tanezaki, who plays the protagonist and titular character Frieren. Additional starring cast members include Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Hiroki Touchi as Heither, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Qual.

Keiichiro Saito directs the Frieren anime at Madhouse Studios, with Tomohiro Suzuki in charge of the series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters for the anime, while Evan Call is composing the music for the series. YOASOBI performs the opening theme song Yus,ha, which translates to “Hero.” milet performs the ending theme song, Anytime Anywhere.

Yamada and Abe’s original manga series has won several notable awards, including the New Creator Prize in the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize 2021. Viz Media licenses the manga for English translation and distribution and describes it as follows:

“The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…”

