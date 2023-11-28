Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo joins Frieren anime cast

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the official website and the X handle of Frieren anime revealed that Yuiichi Nakamura, renowned for his performance as Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, will join the cast as Sein's voice actor in the upcoming episode on Friday. This announcement came alongside the character's official visual and the voice actor's comments.

Frieren anime, also known as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, is based on the manga series of the same name by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe. The anime premiered on September 29, 2023, with a special 2-hour-long episode. Notably, 12 episodes have been released as of this writing.

Yuuichi Nakamura, the voice behind Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo, will play Sein in Frieren anime

As mentioned earlier, the official website for Frieren anime announced an additional cast for the upcoming episode, which is set to be released on Friday, December 1, 2023. It was revealed that Yuiichi Nakamura, the voice behind Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, will play the role of Sein.

Frieren anime describes Sein as a Priest, capable of demonstrating advanced healing magic. However, he also indulges in drinking, gambling, smoking, and other harmful activities.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering how Nakamura-san has garnered an incredible reputation as the voice actor for Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo, fans can expect a fabulous performance from him as Sein.

The upcoming episode of the anime will see Frieren and her new party meet Sein on their journey. After identifying his talent as a healer, the Elfen Mage will try to recruit him into her party.

Sein, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Given how Yuuiichi Nakamura has exhibited his versatility as a Seiyuu (voice actor), there's no doubt that he will do the role justice. Notably, the official website and the X handle for the anime series have also unveiled the official character visual for Sein.

He looks like a robust middle-aged person in the image, with an air of elegance. Additionally, Nakamura-san's comments have also arrived, in which he expressed his desire to commit to the role he has been given. In fact, he also mentioned how Sein's character has intrigued him.

About Frieren anime

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The official anime adaptation of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is being directed by Keiichiro Saito at Madhouse Studios. Tomohiro Suzuki is handling the series' scripts while Reiko Nagasaawa is designing the characters.

Moreover, Evan Call, famous for Violet Evergarden, is composing the series' music. YOASOBI performed the opening theme song Yusha for the anime while Milet sang the ending song, Anytime Anywhere.

Viz Media describes the plot of Frieren anime as thus:

"The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is allabout. Elf Mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. "

It continues:

"How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one of her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning new adventure..."

