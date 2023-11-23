Spy x Family’s Loid Forger joins Frieren anime cast

Thursday, November 23, 2023, saw the official website of the Frieren anime series reveal two additional cast members and characters, set to debut in this week’s episode. One of the new cast members is famously known as the voice of the Spy x Family anime’s protagonist, Twilight, also known as Loid Forger.

The Frieren anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series of the same name. The two’s manga originally launched in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020, where it is still regularly serialized today.

The Frieren anime series has proven to be one of the most popular offerings of the Fall 2023 season since premiering with a two-hour special on Friday, September 29 of this year.

Both the original Japanese-language and English-dubbed versions have been lauded by fans, with some going so far as to call it the anime of the year.

Spy x Family’s Loid Forger/Twilight joins Frieren anime voice cast as new character Stoltz

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, one of the two voice actors set to join the Frieren anime cast in this week’s coming installment is none other than Takuya Eguchi, the voice of Spy x Family’s Loid Forger.

Eguchi joins the cast as Stoltz, the older brother of Stark. Also joining the cast is Konomi Kohara, who will play the role of the chief of the Sword Village. Kohara is likely otherwise best known as the voice of Chika Fujiwara in the Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime series.

The two will join starring cast members Atsumi Tanezaki, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Hiroki Touchi, Yoji Ueda, Kana Ichinose, and Chikai Kobayashi. They play the protagonist and titular characters Frieren, Himmel, Heither, Eisen, Fern, and Stark, respectively.

Fans can expect more cast members to be announced as more characters are introduced throughout the remainder of the season.

Expand Tweet

Keiichiro Saito is directing the Frieren anime series at Madhouse Studios. Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of the series scripts, with Reiko Nagasawa designing the characters for the series.

Evan Call is composing the music. YOASOBI performs the opening theme song “Yusha,” which translates to “Hero,” and Milet performs the ending theme song “Anytime Anywhere.”

Viz Media licenses the manga for English publication and describes the series as follows:

“The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party."

The description continues:

"How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.