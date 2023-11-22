One Piece chapter 1099 raw scans: Pacifista creation explained as Kuma and Dragon meet to discuss Vegapunk

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1099 have surfaced online, igniting a wave of anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the official release of the new installment. This chapter promises a riveting continuation of the Sorbet Kingdom saga, unveiling unexpected twists and turns in the lives of its key characters, Kuma and Bonney. From political upheavals to unexpected transformations, the raw scans expose a sequence of events that redefine the trajectory of the story.

As readers delve into the pages, they will witness Kuma's daring revolt against tyranny, Bonney's accidental consumption of the "Toshi Toshi no Mi," and the looming threat of the World Government aligning with the ousted King Bekori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1099.

One Piece chapter 1099 will likely reveal why Kuma agreed to become a Pacifista

Bartholomew Kuma as a Pacifista (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1099, titled Pacifista, picks up right where the previous installment left off. The raw scans revealed that King Bekori received distressing news about the Goa Kingdom's ruler, who had mercilessly burned down the Gray Terminal. In response, Bekori initiated a brutal campaign in the Sorbet Kingdom, incinerating villages and quashing protests with force. Unable to bear witness to such injustice, Kuma took matters into his own hands.

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1099 depict Kuma's decisive actions as he destroys the palace and defeats King Bekori, earning the title of the "One-man Revolution of Sorbet." Meanwhile, Saint Saturn in Mary Geoise becomes aware of the new ruler in the Sorbet Kingdom. Although Kuma reluctantly assumes the role of king to honor the people's wishes, the true administrator of the kingdom is revealed to be King Bulldog, who had ruled two generations prior.

In an unexpected twist revealed in the raw scans, Bonney accidentally consumes the "Toshi Toshi no Mi," and transforms into her adult form. This leads to comical situations as Bonney, mistaken for Ginny, attempts to practice her transformations while observing Conney, King Bulldog's mother.

Amidst these developments, King Bulldog delivers troubling news to Kuma. Bekori, now supported by the World Government, aims to reclaim the Sorbet Kingdom. The raw scans unveil the Marines aligning with Bekori, framing Kuma as an evil ruler who seized power. To protect the Sorbet Kingdom, Kuma decides to confront Bekori but acknowledges that he won't be able to stay.

One Piece chapter 1099: Kuma hands over the kingdom to Bulldog (Image via Shueisha)

Kuma's decision results in him entrusting the kingdom to Bulldog, bringing Bonney to live in the castle. Despite becoming king, Kuma chooses to lead a secluded life in the church, while Bonney, under Conney's care, playfully ages herself to resemble Conney.

Facing imminent threats, Kuma confronts Bekori, who, accompanied by a Marine fleet, labels Kuma a tyrant. The raw scans show Kuma single-handedly sinking all the ships, leaving Bekori's fate uncertain. Subsequently, Kuma becomes a pirate with a notorious reputation and a high bounty.

One Piece chapter 1099: Kuma visits Torino Kingdom, Weatheria, and Boin Archipelago in search of a cure for Bonney's condition (Image via Shueisha)

Simultaneously, the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1099 reveal Bonney expressing her desire to become a pirate like her father at the age of 10. Now a pirate, Kuma travels the world in search of a cure for Bonney's condition, interacting with characters from the Straw Hat crew's past adventures.

Kuma's journey leads him to encounter Dragon and the Revolutionary Commanders on the "Wind Granma" ship. Belo Betty seeks approval to become the Commander of the East Army, a request Kuma accepts. Dragon informs Kuma of Vegapunk's relocation due to an explosion on Punk Hazard.

Expressing gratitude, Kuma vows to fight alongside Dragon after curing Bonney. The raw scans reveal Dragon instructing Kuma to visit Vegapunk for a potential cure. The story then shifts back to Bonney, who, under Conney's guidance, hones her combat skills and defeats adults in hand-to-hand combat, even in her child form.

As revealed in the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1099, Kuma arrives at the Sorbet Kingdom to reunite with Bonney. Together, they travel to Egghead Island, where they meet Vegapunk. The raw scans detail Vegapunk's revelation of a potential cure using advanced cell transplant technology. However, the cost is high, akin to creating a cyborg. Testing Kuma's blood, Vegapunk discovers his buccaneer status and proposes a unique deal.

One Piece chapter 1099: Vegapunk and Kuma talk about curing Bonney for free (Image via Shueisha)

In the final moments, Vegapunk offers to cure Bonney for free if Kuma becomes a host for the clone army he plans to create. The clones, intended to become Marines, would combat pirates and shield innocent lives. Kuma accepts the condition for Bonney's sake, while Saint Saturn in Mary Geoise observes the conversation, contemplating alternative plans.

Returning to Egghead Island, Kuma and Vegapunk continue their discussion. Vegapunk commends Kuma's selflessness, and Kuma identifies himself as a "Pacifista," expressing his commitment to the future warriors they plan to create. Vegapunk embraces the term and christens their creations as the "warriors of the future."

