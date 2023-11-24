Frieren anime episode 12: Himmel's secret is revealed as the Elfen Mage arrives at the Village of the Sword

Frieren anime episode 12, titled The Real Hero, was released on November 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode highlighted the heroic spirit of Himmel the Hero as the Elfen Mage arrived at the Village of Sword with her companions. It was revealed how Himmel, despite being deemed a "Fake Hero," carved his name as a legend in history.

Additionally, episode 12 saw the Mages celebrating Stark's 18th birthday in fine fashion. It also gave fans a glimpse of Stark's family, revealing his elder brother, Stoltz. Overall, Madhouse has done a fabulous job depicting the key moments from the manga in Frieren anime episode 12.

Frieren anime episode 12 highlights

The Elfen Mage and her party continue their journey and arrive at the Village of Sword

Frieren anime episode 12, titled The Real Hero, begins with a flashback featuring the Elfen Mage and her former party. When Frieren asks Himmel about his sword, Heiter reveals it's a replica. Apparently, he received the fake sword from a peddler.

The episode then reveals that Heiter had influenced Himmel to become a hero. Back to the present, Frieren and her new party continue their journey and arrive at the Village of Sword in The Schwer Mountains of the Northern Lands.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Expecting Frieren's arrival, the village's chief welcomes her. Frieren anime episode 12 reveals her as the 49th chief of the Sword village. Stark looks around and tells Fern about the lore surrounding the place. Apparently, it's the village that protected the Hero's Sword.

The legends said that the Goddess bestowed the Hero's sword upon humanity, and it was embedded in the Holy Ground near that village. No hero in history, except Himmel, was able to take it out. The village chief then reminds Frieren about her duty.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Apparently, Frieren had vowed to return to the village every half a century to eradicate the demons around. To keep her word, Frieren and her party obliterate the demons around the village in Frieren anime episode 12.

After taking care of the small demons, Frieren confronts the Lord of the Mountains, a gigantic demon that guarded a cave for 80 years, and vehemently kills it. With the path clear, Stark looks inside the cave and sees the Hero's blade embedded in the ground.

Himmel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

He gets confused because he used to think that the blade belonged to Himmel. However, Frieren tells him that the hero was unable to draw the sword. A flashback in Frieren anime episode 12 shows Himmel failing to take out the sword. The previous chief confirmed that he wasn't the chosen one.

However, Himmel wasn't bogged down by it. He felt that there was nothing wrong with being a fake hero because he would still go and defeat the Demon King and bring prosperity to the world. Interestingly, Himmel kept his word and emerged as a "Real Hero" despite carrying the fake Hero blade.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The Elfen mage proudly mentions that Himmel didn't require the special blade to prove his worth as a hero; his final actions were enough to etch his name in history as a legend. Frieren anime episode 12 then sees the Elfen Mage and her party leaving the Village of Sword and continuing their journey.

Frieren and Fern celebrates Stark's birthday

The second half of Frieren anime episode 12 sees the party arriving at the Appetit Region of the Northern Lands. Frieren tells Fern that it is Stark's birthday. Fern gets irked at Frieren for not mentioning it to her earlier.

As such, she plans to gift something special to the red-haired warrior. She gets even more annoyed when she finds out what Frieren planned to gift Stark. Fern realizes that Stark is out, so she sets off to find him. Eventually, she finds him gazing at the clouds outside the town.

Stark and his brother, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

After a few exchanges of words, she discovers that Stark didn't receive any gifts in his life, not even from his family members. A flashback in Frieren anime episode 12 reveals his childhood. His family always preferred his older brother, Stoltz, over him because of his strength.

However, Stoltz was also the one who ever cared for Stark. Back at the inn, Frieren prepares a special meal for him: An extra-large hamburger steak. Stark reminiscences his master, Eisen, who never gave him a gift but always made that same meal on his birthdays.

Frieren, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The Elfen mage in Frieren anime episode 12 then tells Stark that it was a custom from Eisen's homeland to give the extra-large hamburger as a gift of honor. It was the old warrior who had given Frieren the recipe. As such, it was the finest gift for Stark.

Frieren anime episode 12 finally ends with the red-haired warrior getting slightly emotional over the Elfen mage's words. He enjoys his extra-large Hamburger meal while Fern and Frieren celebrate his 18th birthday.

