Frieren anime episode 11: Frieren resumes her journey and meets the Elfen monk, Kraft

Frieren anime episode 11 was released on November 17, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Titled Winter in the Northern Lands, the episode saw Frieren returning to the town and reuniting with Fern and Stark. After a grand celebration held by Graf Granat, the group resumed their original quest.

However, the road to Ende (the northernmost part of the continent) wasn't easy, as they faced a terrifying hail storm in the northern lands. Luckily, Frieren found a cottage that was inhabited by an elf named Kraft, and stayed there for half a year.

After three back-to-back action-heavy episodes, Frieren anime returned to its soulful depiction of fantasy mixed with slice of life. Yet again, Madhouse Studios brought the iconic moments from the manga to life with incredible animation and art quality.

Frieren anime episode 11 highlights

Frieren returns to the town and resumes her mission with Fern and Stark

Frieren anime episode 11 began with the Elfen mage returning to Graf's town after killing Aura the Guillotine. She reunited with Stark and Fern and told them about her feats. Graf, who was present there, lauded the Elfen mage for defeating Aura and for paying respect to the heroes of the Northern Lands.

Frieren then commended Stark and Fern for surpassing their limits to defeat Aura's subordinates, Lord Lugner and Linie. However, she would have liked it more if they weren't so beaten up. On the other hand, Graf Granat was happy because he could finally give his dead soldiers a proper burial.

A still from Frieren anime episode 11 (Image via Madhouse)

Filled with gratitude, he invited the Elfen mage and her party to his castle and promised to grant any reward within his power. As such, Frieren asked for Flamme's grimoire about the protective barrier, despite knowing that it was a replica. She told Graf that it was a simple hobby of hers to collect magical items.

Graf told the mage that he had already informed the people about Aura's defeat. As such, everyone was waiting to express their gratitude to them. He also held a grand ceremony and lauded the elfen mage and her party. Later, he gave a sound burial to the dead soldiers, including his father.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren anime episode 11 then saw Frieren, Stark, and Fern preparing to leave the town. However, Graf stopped them and informed them about the perilous conditions in the Northern Plateau regions, which imposed restrictions on traveling.

Even the adventureres weren't permitted to enter without a first-class Mage. Fern believed that it wasn't going to be a problem for them since they had Frieren. However, Frieren anime episode 11 revealed that the Elfen mage didn't have her first-class mage certificate because she never took the exam.

A still from the Frieren anime (Image via Madhouse)

Since they couldn't go forward with their journey that way, Graf came up with a solution. He informed them about a place called Auberst where the Elfen mage could take the first-class Mage exam.

Graf also told them that Auberst was located beyond the Schwer Mountains in the northern lands. As such, it was going to be a tough ride to get there. Nonetheless, Frieren followed Graf's suggestion and resumed the journey with Fern and Stark.

Frieren and her party face a terrible hailstorm and seek shelter in Kraft's cottage

On their way to the Auberst, Frieren warned Fern and Stark about the cold weather of the Northern Lands. She mentioned that during the war with the Demon King's army, the winter in the Northern Lands caused far more casualties than anything else.

Frieren anime episode 11 then saw the Elfen mage and her group confronting a perilous hailstorm near the Decke region of the Northern Lands. It was becoming extremely difficult to carry on with their quest. At that moment, Frieren noticed a shelter hut. Inside the cottage, they found a naked man doing push-ups.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

He introduced himself as Kraft, an Elfen warrior monk. According to Frieren anime episode 11, he was performing exercises to keep himself warm and face the cold. Kraft welcomed Frieren and her party and let them stay there for as long as they wanted. In exchange, he wanted their help with the daily chores.

Frieren anime episode 11 revealed that the Elfen mage and her party stayed with Kraft for nearly six months. Together, they managed to survive the long winter in the northern lands. The episode then saw Frieren asking the fellow Elf about his faith in the goddess.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The Elfen warrior monk revealed that those who knew about his feats had left the mortal world. As such, he had no other choice but to believe in the Goddess. He believed that the Goddess would praise him in heaven after he died.

Kraft also asked Frieren a similar question, which led the Elfen mage to think about her past conversation with Heiter. Even though she didn't believe in the Goddess, Frieren knew that she had someone (Heiter) to praise her.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren anime episode 11 finally ended with Kraft and Frieren's group going their separate ways. While the Elfen monk bade Frieren farewell, he also believed that they would meet once again, maybe in a few hundred years.

