One Punch Man chapter 197: Major spoilers to expect

Ever since the release of the manga's previous chapter, fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 197. While fans of the series can always look up ONE's original webcomic to find out what will happen next in the manga, Mangaka Yusuke Murata has introduced new plotlines, making it difficult to predict what events will take place in the upcoming chapter.

In the previous chapter, Blast discloses that The Great One was formerly known as Empty Void. After he monsterized, Blast has been looking for a way to cure him. Just then, Flashy Flash received a letter from Sonic, asking him to reach The Great One's location. Instead, Flash went and confronted Sonic, while Blast and Saitama went to The Great One's location.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 197?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic vs Flashy Flash may take place this chapter

Given that the previous chapter ended with Flashy Flash arriving at the location of the "absurd dream," fans can expect a fight between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash. As per the original webcomic, Flash is set to be reluctant to fight his old friend. However, Sonic will keep attacking him. Considering that both characters recollect their shared history in the manga, there is a possibility that both might be unwilling to fight each other.

In addition, the webcomic saw the Tennin Party arrive at their battlefield to take down Flash themselves. However, both Flash and Sonic will take them down to continue their battle. This is something fans can expect to change as the Heavenly Ninja Party members are bound to be with The Great One, awaiting Flash's arrival at the rendezvous point.

Saitama and Blast may reach the rendezvous point in One Punch Man chapter 197

While Flashy Flash left to confront Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Saitama and Blast had left for the rendezvous point, which is the location of the Great One. While Blast was previously partners with him, he was also the one responsible for putting him into a 15-year-long coma. Therefore, The Great One had been intending to take down Blast. That said, he was first aiming for Flashy Flash and is bound to be surprised by Blast's unexpected arrival.

Saitama and Blast may take down the Heavenly Ninja Party in One Punch Man chapter 197

While the Heavenly Ninja Party members, as explained by Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, are undeniably strong, they are still bound to be nothing when compared to the strengths of Saitama and Blast. Hence, there is likely a chance that both heroes will instantly take down the ninjas, setting up a fight between Blast and The Great One for the next chapter.

That said, fans have yet to witness Blast in a fight. Hence, One Punch Man chapter 197 could prove to be a crucial chapter in determining the power scaling in the manga series. Moreover, even Blast may get to witness what Saitama is truly capable of.

