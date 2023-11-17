One Punch Man chapter 197: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man chapter 197 has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the previous chapter set up the fight between Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. While the release date for the manga's next chapter has yet to be announced by the publisher, the series does follow a biweekly release pattern. By carefully observing the release pattern, one can predict when the next chapter will be released.

Chapter 196 saw Blast reveal his connection to the ninja village's founder. Ever since the founder monsterified, Blast has been searching for a method to cure him. Soon after, Flashy Flash received a letter from Sonic that informed him about the return of "The Great One," all while hinting at Flash to fight him at a location.

Flashy Flash vs Speed-o'-Sound Sonic may take place in One Punch Man chapter 197

Expected release date explored

If we go by the One Punch Man manga's biweekly chapter release schedule, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 197 to be released on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. That said, the manga series has yet to officially announce the next chapter's release date.

Nevertheless, fans do not need to worry, as the manga usually releases its chapters every two weeks. In case there is any change to the standard release schedule, the manga series' artist, Yusuke Murata, informs his fans about the same through his X account, @NEBU_KURO.

Given that the manga artist hasn't tweeted anything about a break or hiatus, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 197 to be released on the date mentioned above.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 197?

One Punch Man chapter 197 will first be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. While anyone from around the world can access the chapter, there is no option to switch languages. Hence, unless the fans can understand Japanese, they may have to wait for fan translations to arrive online.

While the manga is officially translated by VIZ Media, the translated chapter is usually a week late. One can read these chapters on Shonen Jump's application or Viz Media's website.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 196

One Punch Man chapter 196, titled The Place Where Dreams End, saw Flashy Flash revealing how he realized that the ninja village was destroyed by Blast. Upon further questioning, Blast mentioned that the ninja village founder's real name was "Empty Void," who was his partner in finding the cubes. However, after Empty Void monsterized, Blast needed to cure him as he was the only one capable of reaching God's domain.

Soon after, Flashy Flash received a letter from Sonic informing him about "The Great One" coming back. With that, Sonic invited Flash to meet him at a location where the village founder would arrive. However, the letter also hinted at another secret location. Thus, Flash asked Blast and Saitama to go to the founder's location, while he himself left to confront Sonic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 197?

One Punch Man chapter 197 will most likely feature the fight between the two former friends, Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. The conclusion to this fight could either make or break the two ninjas' relationship. Moreover, its victor may have an even bigger impact as they might head over to Blast's location.

That said, the upcoming chapter may also focus on Blast and Saitama, as both of them headed over to Empty Void's location. It is to be seen what type of confrontation fans can expect.

