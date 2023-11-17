Frieren anime episode 12: Release date and time

Frieren anime episode 12, titled The Real Hero, will be released on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television's (NTV) Friday Anime Night timeslot. Following that, the episode will be available on various streaming platforms for international audiences.

The previous episode of the Frieren anime saw Elfen Mage returning to Graf Granat's town following her victory against Aura the Guillotine. After receiving a grand reception in the town, she recommenced her journey to the Northern Lands with her party.

However, the coldness of the northern regions posed a challenge for Stark, Fern, and Frieren. Luckily, they found a cottage inhabited by an Elf named Kraft. Frieren and her party spent half a year at Kraft's place before embarking once again to fulfill their quest. Fans are now excited to see what happens in Frieren anime episode 12.

Frieren anime episode 12 will see Frieren's party arrive at the village of the Sword

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Frieren anime episode 12 is set to release on November 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television. Global fans residing outside Japan can enjoy streaming the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, November 24 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, November 24 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, November 24 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, November 24 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, November 24 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, November 24 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, November 24 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, November 24 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, November 25 12:30 am

Frieren anime episode 12 streaming details

Fern, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Global fans residing in America, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and other regions can stream Frieren anime episode 12 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other Fall 2023 anime titles.

Additionally, audiences from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other countries can watch the same episode on Netflix. Besides Crunchyroll and Netflix, Frieren anime episode 12 can also be streamed on Amazon Prime, Aniplus TV, iQIYI, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected countries.

A brief recap of Frieren anime episode 11

The previous episode of the Frieren anime, titled Winter in the Northern Lands, began with Frieren returning to the town after defeating Aura the Guillotine in a one-sided affair. Graf Granat lauded the Elfen mage for her feats and thanked her wholeheartedly for letting him give the dead soldiers a proper burial.

After welcoming Frieren and her party to his castle, Graf told them that he would grant the mage any reward within his power. The Elfen mage then asked Flamme's grimoire about the protective barrier, even though he was aware that it was fake.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

She mentioned how she loves to collect such items as a hobby. Following that, Graf prepared a grand reception ceremony and thanked the Mage once again for saving the town. After making precious memories in the town, Frieren, Fern, and Stark prepared to resume their original quest.

However, Graf informed them about the troublesome situation in the Northern Plateau Region, which forced restrictions on travel. Even adventurers had to be accompanied by a first-class mage.

Everyone was shocked to discover that Frieren didn't apply for mage certification from the Continental Magic Association.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Thankfully, Graf told them about a place in the northern region where the Elfen mage could take the first-class mage exam and resume their quest. As such, the party embarked on their new mission. However, they had to face the bitter coldness of the northern region.

By a stroke of luck, they found a cottage inhabited by a fellow elf named Kraft. Frieren and her party then spent half a year at Kraft's house. The episode ended with Frieren, Fern, and Stark saying their goodbyes to the Elfen Monk before resuming their journey.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 12

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Considering how the previous installment covered chapters 23 and 24, Frieren anime episode 12 is likely to adapt the next two chapters of the manga. In other words, fans will see the Elfen mage arriving at the Village of the Sword with Fern and Stark. The episode will focus on Himmel the Hero's past and his ideals as a hero.

