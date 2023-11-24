Will My Daemon anime get a sequel? Possibilities explored

My Daemon is a fantasy science fiction adventure series created by Igloo Studio for Netflix and directed by Nat Yoswatananont. Released on November 23, 2023, this 13-episode series has successfully captivated audiences with its unique post-apocalyptic setting, earning numerous positive ratings.

Set in the near future, My Daemon unfolds in a world where a nuclear explosion has led to Earth colliding with Hell. In this dystopian world, Kento, an elementary student, comes across a small daemon named Anna and raises her as his friend and companion. The duo then embarks on a journey to bring back Kento's mother.

The conclusion of My Daemon skillfully concludes Anna and Kento's adventure, providing a harmonious resolution to the conflict between humans and daemons. Yet, it leaves room for speculation, hinting at the subtle possibility of a sequel for the series.

Exploring the possibilities of a sequel to the My Daemon anime

The premise of the story

Expand Tweet

My Daemon unfolds its narrative in a dystopian future, where a disastrous nuclear explosion has triggered a dimensional rift, ripping through the fabric of reality and leading to the collision of Earth with Hell. In this grim world, Kento, an elementary student, encounters an injured daemon named Anna—a being whose existence defies the laws of nature.

Kento decides to raise Anna under his care, and the two develop an unlikely bond, one between a human and a being from another dimension. The duo then sets out on a quest to bring Kento's mother back, all while eluding government forces intent on capturing Anna due to her being a daemon who can store objects in and around her within a timeless and boundless space.

The ending of My Daemon and why it might not receive a sequel

Expand Tweet

The series concludes on a more positive note than the plot had hinted, despite the looming dangers of colossal daemons and nuclear weapons that pose a threat to Earth and humanity at large.

The final episode of My Daemon saw the Pandemonium daemon being restored to its monstrous size, with its intent being the destruction of Japan and then the entire war.

In retaliation, America and Japan agreed to nuke Pandaemonium and level Hakata and everyone in the surrounding area. In a desperate bid to prevent a catastrophe, Kento uses Anna to store the nukes.

At this crucial moment, Anna evolves into her final form, jumping into the sky and storing not only the missiles but also Pandemonium itself and everyone who was nearby within her limitless space.

Kento and Anna (Image via Netflix)

Within her timeless and boundless space, Anna destroys Pandemonium using the missiles, protecting herself, Kento, and others from its effects. With Pandemonium dead, Kiriko, the time or restoration daemon who made Pandemonium monstrous, returned to his own body.

Kento pledges to Kiriko that he'll create a world where daemons and humans can live together in peace. Kiriko grants him time to fulfill this promise and warns him before disappearing that if he fails to uphold his words, he will return. Afterward, Anna opens a portal for him to return, but unfortunately, she has to stay back.

Kiriko as seen in My Daemon (Image via Netflix)

Kento successfully fulfills his promise, turning the world into a place where humans and daemons coexist and collaborate. Daemons actively help humans in their daily activities and research, and humans cease the inhumane killing of these creatures. Kiriko observes this progress and chooses not to return and destroy humanity.

Kento also lays his mother to rest, finally comeing to terms with her passing. In the final scene of the anime, someone says Anna's name and Kento is seen mustering up a tearful smile thinking about his friend.

Concluding on a satisfying note, My Daemon has beautifully wrapped up its story, allowing all plotlines to reach their natural conclusion. As such, the likelihood of the series receiving a sequel appears to be remote.

How My Daemon can get a sequel

Kento and Anna (Image via Netflix)

However, envisioning a sequel scenario in which hundreds of years have passed and humanity, once more, resorts to mercilessly killing daemons presents a very compelling premise. With the promise broken, Kiriko would remerge and unleash chaos on humanity, forcing a new hero to step up and defend Earth.

This hero would not only confront the immediate threat but also strive to overhaul the system, acting as a bridge between humans and daemons. A sequel set in a distant future is still possible, however, considering the perfect conclusion of My Daemon, the scope of a direct sequel appears bleak.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.