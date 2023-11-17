Call of the Night manga to end in January 2024 with 200 chapters

Written and illustrated by Kotoyama, the popular Japanese supernatural romantic comedy manga series Call of the Night is set to conclude in January 2024 with its 200th chapter. The series began serialization in Shogakukan's shōnen magazine Weekly Shōnen Sunday in August 2019.

Currently, the Call of the Night manga series has 192 chapters across 18 volumes. In 2022, an anime adaptation of the series aired from July to September on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block.

Call of the Night manga to end in 2024 with 200th chapter

Expand Tweet

Call of the Night has become a big name in the anime community in the last four years, with Nazuna and Ko's unique nightly adventures entertaining fans all over the world. This supernatural romantic comedy manga series spans 18 tankōbon volumes, with 192 chapters released as of now.

Chapter 192 of the manga was released in Japan on November 15, 2023. The manga's author, Kotoyama, intends to conclude the series in January 2024 with the release of chapter 200. It leaves readers with eight more chapters to savor before they bid farewell to the series.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, the manga series experienced a surge in popularity following its anime adaptation. Produced by Liden Films and directed by Tomoyuki Itamura, the first season, consisting of 13 episodes, aired from July 8 to September 30, 2022, as part of Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block.

This unique slice-of-life supernatural romance comedy takes a fresh approach to the often-used vampire trope, intertwining it with the story of a teenage boy stuck wanting more from life. Call of the Night has become a massive success, with the series being enjoyed by fans worldwide.

Call of the Night manga cover (Image via Shogakukan)

As a result, fans are saddened by the imminent conclusion of the manga series in January 2024. Nevertheless, there is hope and anticipation among fans for the potential release of season 2 of the Call of the Night anime in 2024, which will let them immerse themselves in the story of Nazuna and Ko once again.

The manga has been licensed in English by Viz Media, and they describe the story of the series as follows:

"One sleepless night, Ko slips out to walk the streets. Life after dark is a revelation! When flirtatious Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he’s stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them…"

"Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and…naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Ko’s past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!"

It'll be interesting to see how Kotoyama concludes the manga within eight chapters and what finally ends up being the fate of Ko and Nazuna.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.