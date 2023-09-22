Call of the Night manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Japanese manga, Call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta), written and illustrated by Kotoyama, has garnered a significant following since its serialization in Shogakukan's Weekly Shōnen Sunday starting August 2019. This unique series seamlessly blends supernatural elements with coming-of-age themes, earning praise from avid manga readers.
In 2023, Call of the Night received the prestigious 68th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category. This article delves into where readers can access the manga, what thrilling developments to anticipate in its plot, and provides insightful details about the talented team responsible for its creation.
All you need to know about Call of the Night manga
Where to read Call of the Night manga
Some renowned platforms where you can read the Call of the Night manga include:
1) Viz Media: Viz Media, which has obtained the license for English release and has already published the first six volumes of the series in English.
2) MangaPlus: MangaPlus provides the latest chapters of the manga in English, all accessible on their free online platform.
3) Shogakukan: Shogakukan is the publisher of the Call of the Night manga in Japan. The latest chapters of the series are available in Japanese on their website.
Plot overview of Call of the Night manga
The Call of the Night follows Kou Yamori, a high school student struggling with insomnia. One fateful evening, he encounters Nazuna Nanakusa, a young girl who aids him in coping with his sleeplessness. However, Kou soon uncovers Nazuna's true nature as a vampire. Despite this revelation, Kou continues to spend time with Nazuna and gradually gains insight into the intriguing world of vampires.
As the series unfold, readers get to delve into a richly woven tapestry of supernatural creatures. Each entity possesses unique idiosyncrasies and intricate depths that captivate the imagination.
From werewolves to witches, Kotoyama seamlessly blends these paranormal beings together, infusing the narrative with an irresistible sense of intrigue. The interplay between supernatural elements and romance envelops readers in a mesmerizing atmosphere, ensuring their continued fascination with every chapter.
Team behind Call of the Night manga
The Call of the Night manga is both written and illustrated by Kotoyama. The title of this series was inspired by a song of the same name by Creepy Nuts. It later became the ending theme song for the series' anime adaptation.
The manga received praise for its distinct art style and captivating storytelling. The characters are well-developed, while the plot is both engaging and thought-provoking.
Additionally, it has been adapted into an anime television series produced by Liden Films. This adaptation aired from July to September 2022 on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block.
Final thoughts
Call of the Night is an exceptional and captivating work that delves into the themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery. It has garnered a considerable following and received acclaim for its compelling fusion of supernatural elements with the journey of personal growth.
Overall, Call of the Night manga serves as a compelling choice for manga enthusiasts who appreciate supernatural themes and coming-of-age narratives.
