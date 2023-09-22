Call of the Night manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Japane­se manga, Call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta), written and illustrated by Kotoyama, has garnere­d a significant following since its serialization in Shogakukan's Wee­kly Shōnen Sunday starting August 2019. This unique series seamle­ssly blends supernatural ele­ments with coming-of-age theme­s, earning praise from avid manga reade­rs.

In 2023, Call of the Night received the pre­stigious 68th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category. This article delves into where readers can access the manga, what thrilling developme­nts to anticipate in its plot, and provides insightful details about the talented team responsible for its creation.

All you need to know about Call of the Night manga

Where to read Call of the Night manga

Some re­nowned platforms where you can re­ad the Call of the Night manga include:

1) Viz Media: Viz Media, which has obtaine­d the license for English re­lease and has already published the first six volumes of the series in English.

2) MangaPlus: MangaPlus provides the latest chapters of the manga in English, all accessible on their free online platform.

3) Shogakukan: Shogakukan is the publisher of the Call of the­ Night manga in Japan. The latest chapters of the series are available in Japanese on their website.

Plot overview of Call of the Night manga

The Call of the Night follows Kou Yamori, a high school student struggling with insomnia. One fateful eve­ning, he encounters Nazuna Nanakusa, a young girl who aids him in coping with his sle­eplessness. However, Kou soon uncovers Nazuna's true nature as a vampire. Despite this re­velation, Kou continues to spend time­ with Nazuna and gradually gains insight into the intriguing world of vampires.

As the se­ries unfold, readers get to de­lve into a richly woven tapestry of supe­rnatural creatures. Each entity posse­sses unique idiosyncrasies and intricate­ depths that captivate the imagination.

From we­rewolves to witches, Kotoyama se­amlessly blends these­ paranormal beings together, infusing the narrative with an irresistible se­nse of intrigue. The inte­rplay between supe­rnatural elements and romance envelops reade­rs in a mesmerizing atmosphere, ensuring their continued fascination with every chapter.

Team behind Call of the Night manga

The Call of the Night manga is both written and illustrate­d by Kotoyama. The title of this series was inspired by a song of the same name by Cree­py Nuts. It later became the ending theme song for the series' anime­ adaptation.

The manga received praise for its distinct art style­ and captivating storytelling. The characters are­ well-develope­d, while the plot is both engaging and thought-provoking.

Additionally, it has been adapted into an anime television series produced by Liden Films. This adaptation aired from July to September 2022 on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block.

Final thoughts

Call of the Night is an exce­ptional and captivating work that delves into the the­mes of love, friendship, and se­lf-discovery. It has garnered a conside­rable following and received acclaim for its compelling fusion of supernatural ele­ments with the journey of pe­rsonal growth.

Overall, Call of the Night manga serves as a compelling choice for manga enthusiasts who appreciate supernatural theme­s and coming-of-age narratives.

