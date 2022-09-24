Call of the Night episode 12 review - Yamori wants to have second thoughts on becoming a vampire

Episode 11 of Call of the Night saw Yamori questioning himself for the first time about his perception regarding the vampire kind. Not even Akira managed to persuade Yamori to stay human. However, witnessing an unkempt ferocious vampire who almost took his friend’s life made Yamori admit that he knows nothing about vampires.

For Anko, Yamori was simply a nobody, but now she is taking a great interest in him, and somehow she also knows about the pact he made with Nazuna. Episode 12 of Call of the Night, titled 12th Night: My Mom's Out Tonight, showed Yamori confronting Nazuna about everything that happened. His second meeting with Anko didn’t end well.

Call of the Night episode 12 highlights

Mahiru wants to knock sense into Yamori

Call of the Night episode 12 kicked off with Mahiru talking to himself in a panic-stricken state about the recent horror he witnessed in front of Anko. However, Yamori made up his mind to meet Nazuna in hopes of getting his answers. He acted normal upon meeting the latter and even allowed her to drink his blood. However, he pushed her away when she got closer to him.

Nazuna sensed something was wrong with Yamori, so she asked him to explain what was bothering him. The latter eventually revealed everything, and later they left the apartment for fresh air. Yamori tried to warn Nazuna about Anko, but she was having a hard time believing that a human could kill a vampire.

Later that night, Yamori tagged alongside Mahiru to help him with his late-night bouquet deliveries. Out of the blue, the latter revealed that he knows about the former’s pact. As Mahiru didn’t want his friend to turn into a vicious monster, he persuaded him to stay human.

Nazuna visits Yamori’s apartment

Yamori had a lot going on inside his head, so he visited Nazuna and hugged her tightly. After finding out that his mom would be working late again, Yamori welcomed Nazuna to his apartment for the first time, as she wanted to see his room.

As Yamori was still stuck with the dilemma of staying human or turning into a vampire, Nazuna eventually told him that up till now she showed him just the good aspects of being a vampire. She pretended that her life was fun, but in reality, she was leading a shallow life for decades as a vampire.

Yamori tripped over his leg in an attempt to stop Nazuna from leaving and fell on top of her. The latter teased the former by licking his neck and leaving the apartment as she vanished out of thin air.

Anko wants Yamori to make a decision

Upon meeting Yamori, Anko almost gave him a heart attack by revealing how much she knew about him. From his sneaker collection to his personal stuff, she told him everything like she had been keeping an eye on him since he was born. Somehow, Anko also knew that Yamori is unable to understand romance.

Being a detective, she quickly formed the conclusion that he would be dead if he chose to stay human, as he would be a liability to the vampires. On the other hand, if Yamori turned into a vampire, Anko promised him that she would kill him no matter what. The former didn’t want to believe in the latter’s words, because he was aware that the vampires know about would never hurt humans in any way.

Anko called the police to make sure Yamori doesn’t roam at night. The latter made a run in an attempt to avoid being caught by the police. Whilst he was thinking about Nazuna at a lone park, he got approached by Hatsuka Suzushiro.

Final thoughts on Call of the Night episode 12

Yamori was confused at the beginning about whether to trust vampires or not. However, after realizing that the vampires he knows are not that evil, he defended them in front of Anko and told her she was wrong about them and their nature. As Yamori doesn’t have enough good points to become a vampire, he has a long way ahead of him to finally make a decision.

In Call of the Night, so far with twelve episodes, Nazuna has never revealed her age. However, in this episode, she finally broke the silence by proclaiming that she has been alive for over a decade.

The recently introduced character in Call of the Night, Anko Uguisu, is a brilliant detective who is the best in the business as she can read people like an open dictionary and knows their secrets that can potentially destroy their life and their image in society. As she is solely focused on the vampire kind, she could possibly turn out to be bad news for Yamori, Nazuna, and the rest of the vampires.

Call of the Night fans were caught off guard by the unanticipated appearance of Hatsuka Suzushiro, who is one of the five vampires introduced in the series recently. The next episode, which will be the finale for the season, is speculated to explore Hatsuka’s character, apart from focusing on Nazuna and Yamori.

