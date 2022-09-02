Call of the Night Episode 9 review - Seri Kikyo has a human friend

In Call of the Night Episode 8, Nazuna being suspicious about the newly introduced character in the series, Mahiru Seki, made fans curious about who the latter is. Though it was expected that Episode 9 would explore more about Mahiru, surprisingly, the episode was all about Seri Kikyo, the second vampire introduced in the series after Nazuna Nanakusa.

Seri made a bad impression on Yamori by becoming the person who was about to end his life. However, after learning the truth behind Nazuna and Yamori’s relationship, she’s no longer a threat. Call of the Night Episode 9 is titled “No Fair.”

This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three narratives. Continue reading to learn about the events of Episode 9 of Call of the Night.

Call of the Night Episode 9 “No Fair” highlights

Seri and Yamori’s night out together

Sharky_Splitz| 📖: Seihei @S_Splitz 🦇 Call of the Night's truly special Yamori has two queens fighting over him it's easily the most peak scene I've watched all season. Call of the Night's truly special Yamori has two queens fighting over him it's easily the most peak scene I've watched all season.❤️🦇 https://t.co/miqXjjSl06

Episode 9 of Call of the Night kicked off with Seri Kikyo getting irritated by someone continuously texting her to find out about her whereabouts. However, she was relieved to see Yamori standing afar from her. The moment Seri tried to jump hug Yamori, Nazuna violently stopped her.

After a little scuffle, Nazuna wanted to know why Seri wanted to get along with Yamori if it violated her code of not getting along with humans in the first place. Seri made an excuse and left, but as Yamori sensed something odd, he followed her to learn what was bothering her.

Seri and Yamori went to a karaoke bar to spend some quality time together for the first time. The latter believed he could relate to the former over how people can get irritated sometimes. During their karaoke session, Seri was shocked to see Yamori’s unrealistic music preferences.

Yamori meets Akiyama

Trew Domko 6.2 spoilers @TrewDomko holy shit man the newest episode of Call of The Night is hella good holy shit man the newest episode of Call of The Night is hella good https://t.co/iP5MAJX4Lj

Seri and Yamori’s karaoke session got interrupted by a mysterious figure who kept knocking on the door. The former revealed that the person is one of her admirers who has become a nuisance in her life. Seri wanted to kill this person, but Yamori was against bloodshed, so he saved the guy and escaped with him to an isolated place far from the karaoke bar.

After revealing his name to be Akiyama, he revealed everything about himself and how he met Seri. Akiyama started as being friends with Seri; however, he eventually became obsessed and fell in love with her. Akiyama told Yamori that he wasn’t in his right mind while bombarding Seri’s inbox with lots of texts due to overthinking.

Seri admits her true self

🏳️‍⚧️ anothercugel @anothercugel last ep of call of the night was great, you think it is going to go into the way of guy getting obsessed with a girl and pushing her away by being creepy, but in fact both of them want to just be friends without knowing how to not make it romantic but working out that they can last ep of call of the night was great, you think it is going to go into the way of guy getting obsessed with a girl and pushing her away by being creepy, but in fact both of them want to just be friends without knowing how to not make it romantic but working out that they can https://t.co/wlMbcQFRAM

After finding Yamori, Seri rushes towards him with the intent to kill, but Nazuna stops her by crashing on her from above. Akiyama wanted Nazuna to leave Seri after he revealed that they were friends and it was his fault to fall in love with her. Eventually, Seri stated that she was tired of having romance being a part of every human interaction with her.

After the situation got under control, Seri told Akiyama that they should stop seeing each other. However, Yamori was still not convinced by Seri’s actions. He despised her for being a difficult person, whereas Akiyama turned out to be the most reasonable person.

Seri didn’t want to end her friendship with Akiyama, so she cried, exclaiming that she wants to continue her friendship with him. After Akiyama’s proposal, Seri turned him into her offspring, and later everyone celebrated at the karaoke bar.

Final thoughts

Harp @Harporoni Extremely good episode of Call of the Night. When all of this is over, most likely going to start reading all of this. Extremely good episode of Call of the Night. When all of this is over, most likely going to start reading all of this. https://t.co/nFKQiQwVgi

Episode 9 of Call of the Night unmasked Seri’s true self, where she has a lot of similarities with Nazuna. Seri tried to adhere to her vampire code of not befriending a human, but friendship is what she longed for her entire life. Seri could have killed Akiyama, but she chose not to because he was her friend, and she didn’t want to let other vampire members know about their friendship as it could put his life in danger.

Moreover, without Yamori’s quick thinking, things would have ended differently, as he called Nazuna beforehand through the transceiver to let her know about his situation. For the first time, Call of the Night fans witnessed how vampires turn into human beings and make them their offspring.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das