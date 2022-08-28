Call of the Night Episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After introducing five characters to the storyline, Call of the Night didn’t just stop there. In Episode 8, the series further introduced another character named Mahiru Seki, who is a childhood friend of both Yamori and Akira. Though Yamori decided to fall in love with Nazuna to become a vampire, he didn’t know that he only got a year. Also, if he doesn’t turn, he’d be killed by the vampires.

Moreover, in Episode 8, apart from the excitement of adding a new character to the storyline, fans were overjoyed to see Akira Asai. In the final moments of Episode 8, Nazuna being suspicious about Mahiru made fans come up with multiple theories, which is why Episode 9 has become one of the most awaited releases of the series.

Sticking to its schedule, Call of the Night Episode 9 will be released on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12.55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block and other respective channels.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Call of the Night Episode 8.

Everything to know about Call of the Night Episode 9

Where can you watch the episode?

Fans who are expecting to catch the latest episodes of Call of the Night on favored streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime will be heavily disappointed. Even popular anime streaming platforms like Crunchyroll haven't included the series in their massive catalog.

However, fans can breathe easily now that HiDive is streaming the series exclusively on its platform. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The ninth episode will be released as per the schedule listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 pm CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10.30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2.30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

Call of the Night Episode 8 recap

Nico Hirata explained to Yamori that he only has a year left to become a vampire or else he will be killed. After being terrified, Yamori looked at Nazuna, and the latter casually said she had forgotten that part. As promised, Nazuna kissed Yamori to take over her place and help Kiyosumi. After getting to know everything that happened to Yamori, Akira explains to him that he is taking things too casually.

Yamori met Seri, who helped him with his dating issues by giving him instructions to follow that would make Nazuna fall for him. However, Nazuna eventually found out that it was Seri who fed ideas into Yamori’s mind. Deeming the idea of being stupid, Nazuna left Yamori at the cafe. However, after finding the latter in his home, the former took him on a flight and told him that whatever he normally does, makes her happy.

Yamori and Akira meet their old friend, and the three of them reminisce about their childhood days together. Before catching up to Yamori, Nazuna gets a little suspicious by looking at Mahiru on the opposite sidewalk.

What to expect from Call of the Night Episode 9?

Although Call of the Night has introduced new characters to the storyline, there is still a lot to learn about the main characters of the series, as Nazuna and Yamori’s past hasn’t been explored properly. As Seri Kikyo once again crossed paths with Yamori, it could be expected that the latter might run into other vampire members as well.

Mahiru Seki is the only person Yamori admires and counts as his idol, who turns out to be not only his childhood friend but also his classmate. Nazuna seemed suspicious of Mahiru by watching him from afar. However, she still doesn’t know that he has strong ties with Yamori.

What comes next in Call of the Night Episode 9 is a mystery. Fans can expect a lot of things from the next episode, including Mahiru’s secret to be revealed.

