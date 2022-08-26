Call of the Night Episode 8 review - Ko Yamori’s best friend/role model introduced

By introducing five characters at once, Call of the Night Episode 7 took the internet by storm. Up until now, Nazuna Nanakusa was taking things casually with Yamori, disregarding the consequences that would put her and her entire coven’s existence at risk. However, Yamori managed to explain the agreement, convincing the five members besides Nazuna that he has decided to become a vampire.

Episode 7 of Call of the Night not only raised the bar of excitement among fans regarding the upcoming episodes but also increased curiosity about who these new individuals are. Call of the Night Episode 8 is titled “8th Night: All of Us,” and this article will briefly break down the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night Episode 8 “8th Night: All of Us” Highlights

Yamori explains everything to Akira

Episode 8 of Call of the Night kicked off from where it was left in Episode 7. After Yamori exclaimed that no matter how many years it would take for him to become a vampire, he is not backing off. Upon hearing this, everyone around him was dazed. Nico revealed to Yamori that as per rules, a human has a limit of only a year to become a vampire, and there is no in-between.

With a stupefied expression on his face, Yamori looked at Nazuna. The latter simply said that she had forgotten that part. Nazuna wanted Yamori to recall the events that happened the previous night. However, before the latter could say anything about Kiyosumi, the former stopped him by kissing him in front of everyone.

Up till now, Yamori was just focusing on becoming a vampire, but Akira explained to him that he didn’t think about what would happen if he remained human after a year.

Love Master Kikyo Seri-chin

At school, Akira ran into her friend, Mahiru Seki, who dozed off in the middle of the stairways. The latter explained that he’s been up all night and spending it with a person he likes, who is older than him. Akira suspected that like Yamori, Mahiru has also fallen under the influence of a vampire. Following this, Akira reminisced about her childhood days when she, Yamori, and Mahiru used to play together.

Later that night, Yamori accidentally ran into Seri and got terrified because the last time they met, she was about to devour him. However, Seri convinced Yamori that things are good between them and she won’t hurt him. After conversing for a while, Yamori revealed that he’s been uncertain about what love means and how to fall for Nazuna in just a year. Seri got excited and offered Yamori to help him with his dating issues.

Yamori wants to take Nazuna on a date

Yamori knocked at Nazuna’s door and asked her to go on a date with him, but she rejected his offer as she was busy with her video game. However, reluctant about his decision, Yamori turned off the game and made Nazuna follow him. The latter’s temper hit the ceiling when she found out that the former had brought her to a romantic movie.

After Yamori took Nazuna to a cafe, the latter figured out that someone was feeding ideas into the former's mind. Considering the idea of being lame, Nazuna headed back to her home. However, she later realized what they had been doing was indeed a date in their own way. Nazuna told Yamori that she likes whatever he normally does, and he shouldn’t rely on others for how to do things.

Later, Mahiru suddenly finds Yamori, and they both recall their childhood days together. Eventually, Akira also joins them. Wandering around the city, Nazuna reunites with Yamori, and they continue to enjoy nighttime together.

Final Thoughts:

Call of the Night has once again introduced a new character to the storyline in Episode 8, who happens to be friends with both Yamori and Akira. However, for fans, his jovial and eccentric disposition seemed like a facade as Nazuna, seeing him afar from the street, seemed a little suspicious of him before she caught up with Yamori.

In Call of the Night, Kiyosumi and Akira are the two people besides Yamori who are aware of vampires' existence. This would eventually put their lives at risk if someone from the coven finds out. Moreover, as the pasts of these characters haven’t been revealed yet, fans have much to forward to in the upcoming episodes of Call of the Night.

