Call of the Night Episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Call of the Night has recently garnered a lot of praise with the release of the seventh episode after introducing five new characters to the storyline, who turn out to be a part of the vampire coven Nazuna Nanakusa is associated with. With Episode 7 being the tipping point in the storyline, there are a lot of expectations from Episode 8.

For the first time, fans get to see Nazuna in action after she saves Yamori from another vampire named Seri Kikyo. Yamori being a human who knows about vampires could pose a great threat to their existence.

However, after Yamori revealed that he made up his mind to become a vampire, they let him live. With Episode 7 being the tipping point in the storyline, there are a lot of expectations from the upcoming episode. Call of the Night Episode 8 is sticking to its schedule and will be released on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:55 AM JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block and other respective channels.

Everything to know about Call of the Night Episode 8

Where can you watch the episode?

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and even popular anime streaming giants like Crunchyroll haven’t included the new supernatural rom-com series in their massive catalog.

Only HiDive is streaming the series exclusively. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The eighth episode will be released as per the schedule listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 noon CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10:30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2:30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

Call of the Night Episode 7 recap

On the 7th night, Yamori met Kiyosumi again, who thanked him for showing concern for her and offered him a can of juice. After Kiyosumi left, Yamori ran into a strange girl who whilst talking to him took his juice can and started walking away. Unbeknownst to Yamori, the girl turned out to be another vampire who was about to devour him. However, Nazuna made it in time and saved him.

Another vampire appeared behind Yamori, who took him to the top of a building where three others were waiting for his arrival beforehand. All the vampires tried to get to know Yamori and came to the conclusion that he is different than the other humans they’d crossed their paths with in the past. After Nazuna arrived, Yamori revealed the agreement he had made with her to everyone.

What to expect from Call of the Night Episode 8?

Call of the Night neither revealed the official title nor a teaser for Episode 8 as usual; however, what comes next is pretty apparent. The seventh episode has managed to introduce five new characters, but with five episodes left for the conclusion of Season 1, it can be expected that the remaining episodes will explore the backstory of each vampire.

So presumably, besides Ko Yamori and Nazuna Nanakusa, fans will get to see one of the five vampires in Episode 8 and it can also be speculated that Akira Asai could possibly make an appearance too.

