Call of the Night episode 11 review - Yamori meets a private detective, Akira gets attacked by a vampire

The previous episode of Call of the Night featured Midori Kohakobe, along with the introduction of a new character named Arisa.

Last week's Call of the Night climax teaser revealed a new character named Anko Uguisu.

Call of the Night episode 11 is titled "11th Night: Do You Know What a Vampire is?" This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night episode 11 highlights

Anko becomes suspicious of Yamori

Call of the Night episode 11 kicked off with Nazuna showing off her refurbished apartment to Yamori. The former bought everything with the money she earned from helping Midori in the maid cafe. Excited about earning cash through her own cuddle-buddy business, Nazuna asked Yamori to solicit as many customers as he could.

Wandering through the city, Yamori came across a woman smoking a cigarette. Though his cuddle-buddy pitch seemed fishy, the woman didn't mind and agreed to go with him. On their way, they decided to go to a cafe where Yamori explained the offer. However, the woman startled him by bombarding him with legal sections regarding underage workers.

Though the woman was just trying to pull Yamori's leg to see the look on his face, she was genuinely concerned about him working late at night. She revealed her name to be Anko Ugiusu and told Yamori that she is a detective looking for a person named Akihito Akiyama.

By looking at Akiyama's picture, Yamori was petrified, raising Anko's suspicion. Pulling him towards her forcibly in a flash, she saw him dead in the eye. After Anko released Yamori from her grip, she placed a 5000 yen bill on the desk and told him to keep the change.

Mahiru and his spooky seven school mysteries

Nazuna was outraged when she found out Yamori didn't find a single customer. However, he managed to calm her down by offering her dozens of beer cans. Later the same night, at Mahiru's request, Yamori and Akira went to school for old times' sake.

Akira struck Mahiru after he scared her with his seven-school mystery lore. However, his second legend as a missing school teacher turned out to be true when the three of them ran into the rumored person himself. The man unleashed his fangs and, in the blink of an eye, attacked Akira.

While Mahiru was trying to pull the man, Yamori got lost in reminiscing about his first encounter with Seri. After the latter learned that the school teacher was a vampire, he struck him with a wooden chair and saved Akira.

Anko catches up to Yamori and his friends

Yamori was puzzled by everything when all of a sudden, Anko showed up. The latter lured the vampire towards her by exposing her neck, allowing him to drink her blood. However, disgusted by the awful taste of the blood, the vampire pulled himself away from her. Anko revealed that she has been following the school teacher's case since he went missing.

Yamori wanted to know why the school teacher was resisting the urge to drink blood for ten years, to which Anko replied that he didn't turn into a vampire voluntarily. After the latter listened to the school teacher's story, she consoled him with a hug. She placed a silver ring on the right hand of the school teacher and asked him to die as a human with dignity.

After the school teacher's death, Yamori lashed out at Anko for killing him, which outraged her. The latter tried to knock some sense into the former by telling him how the man's life became a literal hell from the day he turned into a vampire. Anko also told Yamori that he should stop pursuing his idiotic dream. As Yamori headed toward his home, he realized that he knew nothing about vampires.

Final thoughts on Call of the Night episode 11

Episode 11 of Call of the Night became an overnight sensation after unveiling the dark side of the story. Since Yamori met Nazuna and her group, his perception of the vampire kind is what he described in two words: pretty and slick. However, the school teacher's unkempt demeanor made him question everything he had learned so far.

Yamori had a hard time understanding the fact that vampires could even turn humans without their consent. After Anko saw the frightened expression on Yamori's face when she gave him a picture of Akiyama in the cafe, she concluded that he could become a valuable source of intel.

After Anko told Yamori that she wouldn't let him accomplish his dream, she indicated that she knew about the pact he made with a vampire. By tailing the latter, the former also came to know about Nazuna.

Up till now, in Call of the Night, the protagonist, Yamori, was determined to become a vampire, but after he learns how the school teacher was deceived, he is confused about whether he truly knows what vampires are.

