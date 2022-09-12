Call of the Night episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Call of the Night has started introducing characters one after the other in quick succession, and fans are excited about the revelations. Episode 10 not only explored Midori Kohakobe’s character but also introduced a new human character who eventually became friends with Yamori and Nazuna. The episode also saw how Yamori went all Sherlock to unveil the peeping tom who had been secretly clicking Arisa’s pictures.

Moreover, fans were in awe of Midori after she displayed her compassionate side. Call of the Night is just a few episodes away from wrapping its first season, and fans are getting impatient to know what comes next for Yamori and Nazuna in episode 11. Continue reading to find out more details about the upcoming episode of Call of the Night.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Call of the Night episode 10.

When will Call of the Night episode 11 be released and where to watch it?

Call of the Night episode 11 will be released on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12.55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block and other respective channels. In Japan, Call of the Night is available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, but there is still no word from these OTT giants regarding streaming the series in international regions.

Fortunately, HiDive has included the series in its massive catalog. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Episode 11 will be released in the different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 pm CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10.30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2.30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

A short and brief recap of episode 10

Midori was looking for someone who could fill in for her colleague and also not steal her fame. Midori's eyes sparkled with joy after she saw Nazuna and asked her to help her out. Although Nazuna agreed to work as a maid alongside Midori, her off-putting brutish demeanor forced the latter to lose her composure.

Whilst Yamori was sitting alone at his table, one of the maids named Arisa approached her, and they talked for a while regarding Midori’s popularity. After regrouping with Nazuna and Yamori, Midori received a couple of lewd images in her inbox, which Yamori deduced were pictures of Arisa. As part of his investigation, Yamori found that the pictures were taken from the front camera.

🏐 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀!! 🏐 @SeaBreezeNerd Call of the Night - Episode 10 Thoughts:



This episode was nice, Midori finds Ko and Nazuna out on the streets. So she asks for Nazuna’s help with her maid cafe while Ko sits back and enjoys himself. I liked the new girl Arisa, she’s nice! #CalloftheNight Call of the Night - Episode 10 Thoughts:This episode was nice, Midori finds Ko and Nazuna out on the streets. So she asks for Nazuna’s help with her maid cafe while Ko sits back and enjoys himself. I liked the new girl Arisa, she’s nice! #Anime 🌕 Call of the Night - Episode 10 Thoughts:This episode was nice, Midori finds Ko and Nazuna out on the streets. So she asks for Nazuna’s help with her maid cafe while Ko sits back and enjoys himself. I liked the new girl Arisa, she’s nice! #Anime #CalloftheNight https://t.co/E1gNFQ7U70

Yamori and Midori, who were hiding in the maid cafe’s changing room locker to catch the culprit, were surprised after they found out that the real perpetrator was none other than Arisa herself. Midori figured out the actual reason behind Arisa’s actions and comforted her. The latter then took leave so that she could spend time at the maid cafe with her favorite maid, Midori.

What to expect from Call of the Night episode 11?

Call of the Night recently dropped a trailer for the epic climax, introducing another new character named Anko Uguisu. She is a detective who wants to know Akihito Akiyama’s whereabouts through Yamori. Though it is still uncertain what she has to do with Akiyama, fans speculate that the situation might be connected to Seri Kikyo in some way.

Akiyama, who was recently turned into a vampire by Seri, will be needing more time to adjust to his new identity and his cravings. Moreover, it is still unclear how Anko figured out that Yamori knows about Akiyama. The vampires might be under great threat if the world comes to know about their existence.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das