Call of the Night episode 10 review: Midori needs Nazuna’s help, Yamori reveals his detective skills

After the previous episode of Call of the Night, fans were assured that the series would start focusing on other vampires and humans, who were recently introduced. By focusing on Seri Kikyo, episode 9 revealed that she isn't as cold-hearted and misanthropic as she pretends to be. Moreover, fans also witnessed the process of making vampire offspring when Kikyo bit Akiyama.

Call of the Night episode 10 garnered a lot of praise for featuring the snobbish vampire, Midori Kohakobe, and for introducing a new character. Episode 10 of Call of the Night is titled "10th Night: Enlarge the Peeping-Tom Photos." This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Call of the Night episode 10.

Call of the Night episode 10 "10th Night: Enlarge the Peeping-Tom Photos" highlights

Midori wants to showcase her popularity to Yamori

Call of the Night episode 10 kicked off with Midori in a maid outfit, worried about who would fill in for her colleague who was not going to show up at the cafe. Surprisingly, she crossed paths with Nazuna and Yamori, who were on their usual routine of strolling around the city. Midori requested Nazuna to help her by working in place of her colleague.

Nazuna eventually agreed, but what made Midori ecstatic was to show Yamori how popular she was in the cafe. Midori wanted to practice to see if Nazuna would fit perfectly with the other maids, but the latter lacked enthusiasm and couldn't act. Midori was about to lose her temper, but she eventually managed to control herself, as lashing out at Nazuna could ruin her popularity.

Yamori wants to find the culprit

One of the maids named Arisa attended Yamori, who was waiting at his table alone. While conversing with the latter, the former told him how amazing Midori is. Arisa also revealed that before Midori's arrival, she was the most popular maid in the cafe. After regrouping with Nazuna and Yamori, Midori discovered that someone had clicked lewd images of her.

While keenly observing these images, Yamori deduced that the pictures were of Arisa. At Midori's request, Yamori agreed to find the culprit. The next day, Yamori started looking for clues, beginning with the room where the pictures were clicked. However, as Arisa had to change for work, he embarrassingly got out of the room in a flash.

Yamori suspected that the culprit might have used the balcony, but as the door was locked, he had no other option but to take Nazuna's help.

Arisa's desire to be recognized

After taking Nazuna's picture from the balcony to compare it with Arisa's images, Yamori figured out that the person possibly used selfie mode to take photos to present themselves as they wanted. As Arisa's pictures were too perfect, he finally found his culprit but was still unsure about it.

Hiding in a locker with Midori, Yamori explained everything he learned through the pictures. After Arisa entered the room and placed her mobile in the balcony window, Yamori, Midori, and Nazuna caught her.

Embarrassed, Arisa couldn't give a reason for her actions, but Midori figured out that she was simply jealous, which is why she became her own peeping tom. The latter told the former that she could relate to her and comforted her. Arisa took leave for the day to enjoy the company of her favorite maid, Midori.

Final thoughts

With Midori Kohakabe's introduction in episode 7 of Call of the Night, fans presumed her to be imperious and narcissistic, which she indeed is. However, in episode 11, it was witnessed that she also has a compassionate side to her. Midori understands the people around her and what they are going through. However, she is still infuriated by Yamori and wants to make him realize her worth.

The episode also revealed that Yamori is highly perceptive after he amazed Midori and Nazuna by explaining the difference between taking pictures from the phone's back camera and taking a selfie. Fans loved Arisa and anticipated that the series would explore her character in the upcoming episodes.

