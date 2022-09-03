Call of the Night Episode 10 release date, where to watch, and what to expect

In the previous episode, Call of the Night introduces a new character named Akihito Akiyama, who turns out to be a human friend of Seri Kikyo. As anticipated, the second half of the series has finally started exploring the pasts of the newly introduced characters in the series and describing their true nature.

Episode 9 of Call of the Night, which is all about Seri Kikyo, is taking the internet by storm by showing the process of turning a human into a vampire. But with just four episodes left to draw curtains for Season 1, fans are now getting curious to know what the future holds for Yamori and Nazuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Call of the Night Episode 10.

When will Call of the Night Episode 10 be released, and where to watch it?

With no change in its schedule, Call of the Night Episode 9 will be released on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12.55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block and other respective channels.

Call of the Night is exclusively available on HiDiv. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Episode 10 will be released as per the schedule listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 pm CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10.30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2.30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

A brief recap of Episode 9

After finding Yamori standing afar, Seri tries to get close to him. However, as Nazuna deems the latter a threat, she doesn’t want to let her get anywhere close to the former. Yamori suspects something odd with Seri, so he follows her and agrees to tag along to a karaoke bar. Yamori agrees with Seri about how people can get annoying sometimes.

All of a sudden, one of Seri’s admirers knock on the door. Although Seri wants to kill this person, Yamori rescues him. The man reveals his name as Akiyama and explains how he fell in love with the latter. Though Seri eventually catches up to Yamori and Akiyama, Nazuna saves them by immobilizing her.

Seri eventually admits that she wants to be friends with Akiyama and reveals that she is exhausted by her usual vampire routine. With Akiyama’s request, Seri makes him her offspring. Later, all of them go to a karaoke bar to celebrate their new beginnings.

What to expect from Call of the Night Episode 10?

Call of the Night neither revealed the title nor gave a teaser for Episode 10, which makes it a little difficult to speculate on the upcoming events. However, as the series is weeks away from concluding Season 1, fans can expect to see more of Nazuna and Yamori in the upcoming episode. But that doesn’t mean Akira Asai, Kiyosumi Shirakawa, and other characters are going to get completely sidelined.

As noticed in the final moments of Episode 9, Akiyama started realizing changes in his body where apparently his eyesight improved after he tried to check his vision by removing his glasses. Fans can also expect to see Akihito Akiyama, as he has recently turned into a vampire.

