Call of the Night episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The newly introduced character in Call of the Night, Anko Uguisu, stole everyone's hearts and became one of the most fascinating characters in the series. Up till now, the series focused on the vampires whom the protagonist, Ko Yamori, presumed to be "pretty and slick". However, witnessing a vampire who almost took his friend’s life raised several questions in his mind.

Last week’s episode saw Yamori being confused over whether he truly knows about the vampire kind. As Yamori’s uncertainty could ruin his relationship with Nazuna, fans of Call of the Night are eager to know what the future holds for both of them. Continue reading to find out more details about the upcoming episode of Call of the Night.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Call of the Night episode 12.

When will Call of the Night episode 12 be released and where to watch it?

With no change in its schedule, episode 12 of Call of the Night will be released on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 12.55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame programming block and other respective channels.

Sentai Filmworks has released the series in English dub, and its OTT subsidiary, HiDive, has included the series in its massive catalog. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Additionally, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Episode 12 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 pm CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10.30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2.30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

What to expect from Call of the Night episode 12?

Call of the Night recently dropped a PV for episode 12 and revealed its title to be 12th Night: My Parents are not here today. The teaser offered a brief glimpse of the upcoming episode in which Mahiru seemed distressed with something bothering him, which presumably might be what he experienced at the school along with Yamori and Akira.

Also, in the teaser, Nazuna appeared to be her usual self, implying that Yamori hasn’t revealed anything to her yet. Being a detective, Anko Uguisu has extensive knowledge of the vampire kind. However, because she is human, it isn't easy for her to chase them around. Knowing that Yamori has become her very own source of intel, she would use everything in her arsenal to bring the vampires down.

A brief recap of episode 11

On the hunt to solicit customers for Nazuna’s cuddle-buddy business, Yamori came across a woman who later revealed herself to be Anko Uguisu, a private detective. The latter explained that she was looking for Akiyama Akihito, and showed a picture of him to the former. By observing Yamori’s reaction, Anko became suspicious of him.

Later, Yamori met his friends, and they all took off to school at Mahiru's request. The latter was only trying to goof until one of his stories about the missing school teacher wandering around the school turned out to be true. The school teacher attacked Akira in an attempt to drink her blood, but Yamori saved her.

Based on the unleashed fangs and bloodlust, it was apparent to Yamori that the school teacher was a vampire. After making a grand entrance, Anko lured the vampire towards herself and let him drink her blood. The vampire pulled himself backward as the blood tasted awful to him.

Anko placed a silver ring on the school teacher’s hand after he told his story and asked him to die peacefully as a human. She later told Yamori that she would not allow him to fulfill his ridiculous dream.

