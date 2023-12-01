Suicide Squad anime confirms 2024 premiere with trailer and key visual

On Friday, Dec. 1, Warner Bros. Japan released a new teaser trailer for Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime. The new teaser trailer revealed the upcoming original anime's main cast, visuals and theme song details. It also confirmed that the anime is set to be released in 2024.

In July, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio together announced their decision to collaborate on an anime based on DC Comics. Hence, they decided to create the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime.

The story has been written by the original creators of Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song - Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara.

Suicide Squad anime reveals new trailer, key visual, cast, and more

On Friday, Dec. 1, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio together released a new teaser trailer for Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime. The new teaser confirmed that the anime is set to be released in 2024 but did not reveal in what quarter it will air.

The opening theme song for the anime will be called "Another World" and will be performed by Tomoyasu Hotei.

The teaser trailer saw Harley Quinn inviting The Joker to join her as she and the Suicide Squad head to another world. The Suicide Squad, i.e., Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark are being sent to an otherworldly realm for a mission by A.R.G.U.S. head Amanda Waller.

However, as the team progresses on their mission with explosives attached to their head, it seems like they are set to be faced with a near-impossible task.

Expand Tweet

The anime also released visuals for the upcoming anime, featuring the five members of the team. These five visuals have been compiled together to form the anime's new main visual.

The anime also revealed the voice cast members for the series. Anna Nagase will be voicing Harley Quinn. She has previously voiced Riko Amanai from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and will be voicing Mahoro in the MAPPA original anime Bucchigiri?!

Clayface, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Peacemaker as seen in the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Joining her as The Joker will be Yuichiro Umehara. The voice actor has previously voiced Jugram Haschwalth in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Goblin Slayer in the anime of the same name.

Meanwhile, Reigo Yamaguchi and Takehito Koyasu will be voicing Deadshot and Peacemaker, respectively. Reigo Yamaguchi has previously voiced several small roles in anime like Dr. Stone, Platinum End, etc.

As for Takehito Koyasu, he has previously voiced Zeke Yeager in Attack on Titan and Shinsuke Takasugi in Gintama. Jun Fukuyama and Subaru Kimura will be voicing Clayface and King Shark, respectively.

Fukuyama has previously voiced Finral Roulacase in Black Clover and King in The Seven Deadly Sins. As for Subrau Kimura, he has previously voiced Tendo Satori in Haikyuu!! and Gian in the Doraemon franchise.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.