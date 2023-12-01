Astro Note original anime set to release on Crunchyroll in 2024

On Friday, December 1, Crunchyroll took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a new preview video for Astro Note along with the release window. As per the information shown in the PV, the original anime will be released in April 2024 on streaming giant Crunchyroll. The exact release date of the original anime will be revealed as the year progresses. Notably, the video also revealed the voice actors of the two main characters.

The new upcoming romantic comedy anime was announced by the Crunchyroll Industry panel at the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) event in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Let’s take a closer look at Astro Note’s preview video, cast, staff, and the plot of the series ahead of the anime’s release.

Astro Note preview video, streaming details, cast, staff and plot

Preview Video

Expand Tweet

The Astro Note preview video begins with Takumi Miyasaki serving food. A complimentary breakfast is served in his apartment, and Takumi seems to be the chef who prepares it for everyone. He encounters an extremely beautiful landlady whom he adores. Miyasaki is infatuated with her and hopes to confess his love for her someday.

The preview video then introduces Mira Gotokuji, the aforementioned landlady. She is extremely polite and loves the breakfast that Takumi Miyasaki cooks every day. The video then shows a few b-rolls from the anime where Takumi expresses his interest in Mira. It concludes by posing a question to the audience: did Takumi fall in love with a human or an alien? The preview video also reveals that Astro Note will be making its debut in April 2024.

Streaming details

Key visual featuring Mira on the left and Takumi on the right (Image via Crunchyroll)

Viewers will be able to stream Astro Note on Crunchyroll. It is important to note that the streaming platform won’t be available in all regions. Fans will have access to the original anime in Europe, North America, South America, Central America, Africa, the CIS, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The episodes will not be available for free. Fans will have to avail of Crunchyroll’s paid services to watch the latest stream once it airs.

Cast and staff

The Chief Director of the original anime is Shinji Takamatsu, and the Director of the series is Haruki Kasugamori. These two will spearhead the project at Telecom Animation Film. Other members of the staff include:

Series Composition - Kimiko Ueno

Music - Kohei Munemoto

Original Character Design - Eisaku Kubonouchi

Character Design - Maho Aoki

Art Director - Reiji Kasuga

At the time of writing, the official team announced the cast members of the two main characters. Mira Gotokuji will be played by Maaya Uchida. She has lent her voice to characters such as Rikka Takanashi from Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions and Hiyori Iki in Noragami. Additionally, Takumi Miyasaki will be played by Saito Soma. He has played characters such as Aizetsu in Demon Slayer and Yamaguchi in Haikyuu!, respectively.

Plot in brief

A still from the original anime (Image via Crunchyroll)

Takumi Miyasaki was unfortunately fired from his job. Being a talented chef, he accepts a job at a boarding house named Astro-sou. Here, his job is to cook breakfast, and he certainly seemed disinterested.

However, things start to look bright for our Astro Note protagonist as he comes across a beautiful landlady. The two seem to grow fond of each other, but Takumi seems to be unaware of the fact that Mira, the woman he likes, is not from this world.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.