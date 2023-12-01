Frieren anime episode 13: Frieren gains a new ally as Sein joins her party

Frieren anime episode 13, titled Aversion to One's Own Kind was released on December 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST on NTV. The eagerly anticipated episode saw the elfen mage meet Sein, a priest with advanced healing magic. Upon Sein's brother's request, she decided to recruit him into her party. However, it proved difficult for Frieren due to several reasons.

The episode covered chapters 27 and 28 of the manga, bringing alive some of the iconic moments. Once again, Madhouse Studios provided a visually stunning episode, exploring Frieren and her party's journey.

Frieren anime episode 13 highlights: The Elfen Mage meets Sein and learns his past

Frieren anime episode 13, titled Aversion to One's Own Kind, begins with Frieren meeting a middle-aged man stuck in a bottomless swamp. He reminiscences his childhood, revealing how he longed to be an adventurer.

Yet, while his best friend followed the same dream, he shelved those desires behind his growing age. After Frieren rescues him using her magic, the man reveals how he fell into the swamp while collecting herbs for his village's Harvest Festival.

Feeling grateful, he asks Frieren and her party to come to his village. The elfen mage politely declined because they needed to replenish their supplies. As such, the man warns them of the dangerous and poisonous creatures lurking around the forest.

Soon after in Frieren anime episode 13, a snake-like creature bites Stark. Since it isn't the Elfen Mage's forte, she suggests heading back to the village and finding a priest who could heal him. However, the head priest in the village informs them that it is too late.

According to him, Stark has only a few hours to live. However, he still asks his brother to aid him somehow. As luck would have it, his brother turns out to be none other than the man whom Frieren had saved earlier. He recognizes the party and instantly cures Stark.

Seeing his magic at work, the Elfen Mage discerns him as a prodigy. The village priest then tells Frieren about his brother, Sein.

According to him in Frieren anime episode 13, he and Sein lost their parents when they were children. Since then, he has taken care of his younger brother.

He often told him about his desire to become an adventurer. However, due to several reasons, he buried those dreams. The village priest then implores the Elfen Mage to persuade Sein to join her party. He wanted his brother to live the dream he always wanted to live.

As such, Frieren and her party try their best to change the priest's mind. However, Sein mentions he doesn't want to chase those dreams again due to his growing age. Yet, the Elfen Mage tells him to focus on the present.

Later in the episode, she tells Fern and Stark that it doesn't matter whether or not Sein joins their party; She wants him to become an adventurer. The Elfen Mage perfectly knew that sometimes one needs to give someone the push they need, just like Himmel did to her once.

Frieren anime episode 13 then sees Frieren and her party continuing to persuade Sein. The Elfen Mage even tries to charm with him a flying kiss, after learning his preference. However, Sein adamantly tells her that he has no intention of being an adventurer.

He then recounts the story of his best friend who went to become an adventurer and never returned. According to Frieren anime episode 13, Sein's best friend had promised him to return after three years. However, it has been almost ten years since then.

Eventually, Sein's older brother knocks some sense into him. He rebukes him, saying he (Sein's brother) never regretted his decision to become a priest.

As such, he wants him to follow his dream as well. After apologizing to his brother, Sein decides to join Frieren and her party. Together, they embark on the journey to find the Heaven.

