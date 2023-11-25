Frieren anime episode 13: Release date and time

Frieren anime episode 13, titled Aversion to One's Own Kind, is set to release on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night timeslot. Following its release in Japan, the episode will be available on various streaming platforms for global fans.

The previous episode of Frieren anime saw the Elfen Mage and her party arriving at the Village of Sword, which guarded the Hero's Blade safe from the outside world. It was revealed that Himmel the Hero was "Unworthy" to pull the Blade, which only chose the true Hero.

However, he defeated the Demon King and etched his name in history as the legendary hero who brought prosperity. The episode also saw Frieren and Fern developing special ways to celebrate Stark's 18th birthday. Considering how the episode ended, fans are excited about Frieren anime episode 13.

Frieren anime episode 13 will see the Elfen Mage recruiting a new companion to her party

Release date and time

As mentioned, Freiren anime episode 13 will be released on December 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television. Anime enthusiasts living outside Japan can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 1 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, December 1 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 1 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 1 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 1 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 1 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 1 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, December 1 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 2 12:30 am

Frieren anime episode 13 streaming details

Himmel, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Fans residing in America, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast, and other regions can stream Frieren anime episode 13 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other titles from the Fall 2023 lineup.

Similarly, audiences from South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, and other countries can watch the episode on Netflix. Besides these two popular platforms, fans can watch Frieren anime episode 13 on Muse Asia, Amazon Prime, AniplusTV, and other platforms in selected regions.

A brief recap of Frieren anime episode 12

After parting ways with Kraft in the previous episode, the Elven Mage Frieren and her party continued their Northward journey and arrived at the Village of the Sword that kept the Hero's Blade safe. The chief of the village welcomed the party and identified Frieren.

She admonished Frieren for not fulfilling her duty of coming to the village every 50 years and eradicating the demons around the vicinity. The next day, the party eliminated a bunch of demons lurking around, including the Lord of the Mountains guarding a cave.

Himmel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Following that, Stark looked inside the cave and saw the Hero's Blade embedded in a stone. The red-haired warrior was confused because he knew the late hero, Himmel, possessed the sword. However, Frieren informed Stark that Himmel couldn't draw the Holy sword during his journey.

The Blade only chose the true Hero, and it didn't deem him "Worthy." Despite that, he was firm on continuing his journey. Himmel knew it wouldn't matter if he could defeat the Demon King and bring prosperity to the world.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

The village guarded the sword from the outside world because nobody knew Himmel's secret. After finishing their businesses, Frieren and her friends leave the village to continue their journey.

In the next segment of the episode, Frieren and Fern decided to gift something special to Stark on his 18th birthday. However, the red-haired warrior mentioned that he never received a birthday present in his life.

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

When Frieren made an extra-large hamburger steak for him, he reminisced how his master, Eisen, never gave him a present but prepared such hamburger on his birthdays. The Elfen mage then revealed that it was a custom from Eisen's land to give such hamburgers as a gift of honor to the fine warriors.

The episode ended with Stark overwhelmed with emotions. He enjoyed his meal while Frieren and Fern celebrated the red-haired warrior's birthday in fine fashion.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 13

A still from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering how the previous episode adapted chapters 25 and 26, Frieren anime episode 13 will cover the next two chapters of the manga and introduce a new character whom Frieren will try her best to recruit. As such, the next episode promises to be a fascinating one for Frieren fans.

